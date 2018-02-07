Francisco News

By the look of the parking lot at the Francisco Community Building Saturday night, the Bingo for the North Stokes Softball Team was a huge success! A big thank you goes to all who made this fundraiser not only fun but such a worthwhile event. Go Vikings!!

We will have another Bingo Saturday, February 17, at the Francisco Community Building. Sponsored by the Francisco Ruritan Club, this is a Cash Bingo, with all the proceeds going to the upkeep of the community building. Hot dogs will be ready at 6:00 pm and the games start at 7:00 pm. The cost is $20 for 20 games. All are welcome to come and have a fun filled evening.

Don’t forget about the Birdhouse-Gourd Painting Class to be held Monday evening, February 19, at the Francisco Community Building. The class will be led by local artist, Ruth Ann Hardin. Gourds, paint and brushes will be supplied or you may bring your own. The class starts at 7:00 pm and the cost is $10. This sounds like fun and just in time to put you in the “spring spirit!” The community birds will thank you for their new homes!!

There will be a community meeting Tuesday, February 20, at the Francisco Community Building. The purpose of the meeting is to plan upcoming community projects. Desserts and coffee will be served and the discussions will begin at 7:00 pm. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Orders are still being taken for the Francisco Fire Department Chicken Stew to be held Saturday, March 10. This is a preorder event, with orders taken only until March 2. The cost is $5 per quart. If interested, please call the fire department at 336-351-2696.