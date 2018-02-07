Nancy Reynolds News

Sympathy is extended to the family of Tina Cross who passed away Friday at the Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem following an accident.

Sympathy is also extended to the family of Clayton Tilley. His son John once lived on Gordy Road.

There will be a pinto/hot dog supper benefit for Donnie McQuinn and Lanny Martin at the Brown Mountain Church on Saturday, February 24th from 4-7 PM to help with medical expenses. Please make plans to attend and help out! There will also be a silent auction.

Happy birthday to Judy Lupo!

The Rock House Ruritan club are still having their turkey shoots every Saturday night starting at 6 pm. Food is available at 5 pm. See you there!

Prayer list includes Ray King, Tim Boyd, Claude Williamson, Betty Humphries, Debbie Hicks Manring, Homer and Shirley Hicks, Dorothy Simmons, Lanny Martin, Ann Gordon,. Rodney Durham, Ricky Tise, Jean Moser, Lois Tilley, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Robbie Morefield, Basil Gordon, Hickman Simmons, Vicki Gordon, Hallie Hall, Gary Joe Simmons, Michael Palmer, Shirley Martin, Krista Simmons, Billy Gibson, Linda Lane, Donna Bowman Edwards, Linda Holland, Teresa Sisk, Scotty Marshall, Dan Puckett, Allen Puckett, Calvin Love, Elizabeth Essick, and Deborah Inman. Several of these mentioned have cancer and need your prayers.

