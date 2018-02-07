Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice? There won’t be a second time. Therein lies my dilemma for fresh eggs later this summer. Have you ever had this problem?

Last winter I expectantly ordered female chicks from a hatchery in great anticipation of the eggs that would follow come summertime. In February, a call from my post mistress Lilyann let me know that my chicks had arrived. I could hear them peeping in the background.

I held those babies. I talked to them. I sang to them (yes, I did). Soon, they graduated from bathroom container to backyard hen house.

The hen house in my yard is a “girls only” affair where we hold hands and skip and sing and play hopscotch. No boys allowed.

Imagine my surprise when one day in the early summer I heard a weak and paltry crow coming from the coop! Girls don’t make those noises. On close inspection, I found a few bright red combs that I had previously dismissed.

To my shock and horror, I had managed to raise four roosters. Not an acceptable situation when you live in town! I’ll say right here, Jane and Lee were very patient while I worked to relocate my loud crowing boys. It was hard work finding their new home!

Later in the summer, a major dog attack left my poor coop diminished again, and now I need to order more chicks. But what if they send more accidental roosters? By the way, the hatchery will not take chickens back, even if you ordered hens only (they will only refund your investment) and you will be left finding a home for roosters.

Perhaps if I share some of my favorite egg recipes with you, I’ll be inspired to order those chicks because right now I’m feeling, “Once cock-a-doodle-DUDE, twice shy.”

Have you ever ordered one kind of poultry and ended up with another? Do you have a different way to boil the perfect egg? I would love to know! Email me any time at wendi@loavesanddishes.net or visit me at my website at www.loavesanddishes.net

The perfect boiled egg.

Place 2 quarts of water on the stove top on high until boiling. When water boiling, take eggs from fridge and place immediately in the boiling water. When water returns to a boil, decrease temp to keep water at a mild boil (not a hard boil – we don’t want the eggs to crash into each other and break). Boil for 11 minutes. Remove eggs with a slotted spoon to an ice water bath and allow to soak until cooled. Crack the eggs on the large end to peel. Shell will come right off.

Breakfast casserole

1 ½ lbs sausage

2 Cups shredded Cheddar cheese

6 large eggs

1 Cup Biscuit Mix

2 Cup Milk I use whole milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 350. Cook the sausage in an ovenproof frying pan over medium heat on the stove top. Once sausage is cooked, I usually scoop it out and then spray the pan good with non stick spray – but this is not necessary. I just don’t want to take any chances on this sticking to my pan. If you do not have an oven proof frying pan, use a 9×13 baking dish instead and pretreat it with non stick spray. Anyway, replace the sausage into the pan and sprinkle the cheddar cheese over the top.

In a medium sized bowl, mix the eggs, biscuit mix and milk together – beat slightly and add salt and pepper to taste. Pour this over the top of the sausage and cheese.

Bake at 350 for 30-45 minutes (what makes the difference is the size of the pan – if you are using a skillet, it will take about 40 minutes). It is done when the center is no longer jiggly if you shake the edge of the pan.

