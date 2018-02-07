Sandy Ridge News

Sandy Ridge Music Association invites everyone to come out on Saturday, February 10 at 6 pm to Sandy Ridge Community Center as we welcome The Molly Rose Band. They have performed before and they are awesome. Band members are: Lynwood Lunsford – banjo, Doug Francis – vocals and rhythm guitar, Jeff Morris – vocals and bass guitar, David Lewis – vocals and mandolin. Their hometown is Cascade, VA; so, they are traveling many miles to come to our little town and share their talent. We need your support as we strive to bring bluegrass and gospel music back to the ridge!

Delta UMC Women’s Group will get together Friday, February 9 at 1 pm to assemble bags to deliver to the shut-ins.

I spoke with Kaye Isbell who reported that her Mom, Lena Priddy, has had another stroke. She is home now after spending time in the hospital. We wish her a speedy recovery.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of the following:

Douglas Ronald “Ronnie” Mabe passed away Monday, January 29 at the age of 71

Lillian Maxine Nelson Petree passed away Tuesday, January 30 at the age of 91

Joyce Stephens Brooks passed away Friday, February 2 at the age of 69

Margaret Bullins Lawson passed away Saturday, February 3 at the age of 74

Alvin Jarman Parker passed away Saturday, February 3 at the age of 74

Melissa Dawn Mabe passed away Monday, February 5 at the age of 52

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“He took his pain and turned it into something beautiful. Into something that people connect to. And that’s what good music does. It speaks to you. It changes you.” ― Hannah Harrington, Saving June

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE

Gooey and Cheesy Warm Bacon Dip

We had this for Super Bowl Sunday Get Together. My daughter-in-law, Tabitha, fixed this, and it was delicious!

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

2 cups sour cream

1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese

6 slices bacon, (a few more slices if you wish to use as garnish) cooked and crumbled

½ cup sliced green onion (a little more if you wish to use as garnish)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine softened cream cheese, sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon and green onion. Spoon mixture into a 1-quart baking dish and bake for 25 – 30 minutes, or until cheese is bubbling and hot. Optional: Garnish with bacon and green onion. Serve with bread slices, crackers or veggies.

I hope everyone has a fantastic Valentine’s Day! Did you know:

California produces 60 percent of American roses, but the greater number sold on Valentine’s Day in the U.S. are imported, mostly from South America. Approximately 110 million roses, mostly red, will be sold and delivered within the three-day Valentine’s Day time period.

36 million heart-shaped boxes of chocolate will be purchased.

8 billion Sweetheart Conversation Hearts are produced annually and the majority of them are sold between Jan. 1 and Feb. 14.

Tell someone that you love them. That means more than anything.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.

