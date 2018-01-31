We would like to extend sympathy and prayers for the family of Sandra Scott Smith who passed away January 26, 2018.

Once again it is time for the Seventh Annual Fundraiser Chicken Stew at the King Senior Center. The event is Saturday, February 3, from 4 – 6 pm upstairs at Recreation Acres Community Building. Buy by the containers or dine in with all you can eat while in the building! The price includes dessert and beverage! $7 ages 6 and under eat free. Take out (24 ounces), includes dessert and beverage. There will be a cake auction at 4:45 p.m. conducted by Stanley Smith. Jeff Wiles & Crew will be preparing the chicken stew. For tickets call King Senior Center at 336 983-0751.

Trust in the Lord with all thine heart, and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy path.

Cheese Dip

1 pkg. Velveeta Cheese

1 pkg. cream cheese

1 pkg Jimmy Dean Sage Sausage

1 can Rotel Tomatoes

Melt cheese, fry and drain sausage. Mix cheeses, sausage and tomatoes. It’s ready to eat. Serve with scoops, tortilla chips or raw vegetables.

Date Balls

½ cup butter melted

1 cup sugar

1 cup chopped dates

1 egg

1 cup chopped nuts

2 cups Rice Krispies

Toasted coconut

Place first four ingredients in a saucepan and cook over low heat for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and add the nuts and Rice Krispies. Butter hands and rolls into balls and roll into roasted coconut. Serves 24 people.

Easy Pecan Pie Bars

Cook time 20 minutes

1 (8-ounce) package refrigerated crescent rolls

1/2 cup sugar

3/4 cup chopped pecans

3/4 cup corn syrup

1 egg, beaten

1 tablespoon butter, melted 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Separate crescent dough into 2 large rectangles. Press rectangles over bottom and 1/2 inch up sides of prepared baking pan. Press to seal perforations in dough. Bake 5 minutes. In a medium bowl, combine remaining ingredients; pour over crust. Bake an additional 15 to 20 minutes, or until golden. Let cool; cut into bars.

