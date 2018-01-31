Francisco News

Say hello to February! Time is ticking away and spring will be here before you know it. Francisco has an event filled month and let’s not forget about Valentine’s Day.

The Francisco Ruritan Club is sponsoring Bingo Saturday, February 3, at the Francisco Community Building. All proceeds will be going to the North Stokes softball team. Hot dogs will be ready at 6:00 pm and the games start at 7:00 pm. The cost is $20 for 20 games and everyone is invited to attend. Come on out and show your support for our softball team.

We will also have Bingo Saturday, February 17, at the Francisco Community Building. This is a cash prize Bingo and all proceeds go to the Francisco Community Building. The cost is $20 for 20 games. Hot dogs will be ready at 6:00 pm and the games start at 7:00 pm. Bring a friend and have a fun filled evening.

There will be a Gourd Birdhouse Painting Class at the Francisco Community Building Monday, February 19, starting at 7:00 pm. Taught by local artist, Ruth Ann Hardin, this promises to be a fun class to put you in the mood for spring! The cost is $10 per person. Gourds, paint and brushes will be provided but you may bring your own if preferred. Everyone is invited to participate.

Visit out Bookmobile on Mondays at the Francisco Community Building. Unless it’s bad weather, she’s there from 10:00 am -12 noon. You won’t find a better time like now to curl up with a good book on a cold winter’s evening.

The Francisco Volunteer Fire Department is still taking orders for their Annual Chicken Stew. Orders will be taken until March 2 and the stew will be ready for pick up on March 10. This is preorder only so make your request now. To place an order, call the fire department at 336-351-2696.

Frances Frans and Kathy Jo Monday are on our sick list this week. Please lift these precious ladies up in your prayers.