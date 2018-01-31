Nancy Reynolds News

There will be a pinto/hot dog supper benefit for Donnie McQuinn and Lanny Martin at the Brown Mountain Church on Saturday, February 24th from 4-7 PM to help with medical expenses. Please make plans to attend and help out!

There will also be a silent auction.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Frances Cain who passed away Thursday evening. This was John Henry Cain’s wife of Shoals.

Jan Early of Conway, SC visited with friends over the weekend and attended her “home” church at Brims Grove Sunday.

Tina Cross is a patient at the Baptist Hospital after being hit by a car. She is in critical care.

Debbie Robertson had gall bladder surgery last Monday. She has returned home after an overnight stay at the Medical Park Hospital.

A memorial service was held for Mrs. Jackie Ward at the Rock House Ruritan Club on Saturday. She was Jay Marshall’s mother.

Prayer list includes Ray King, Tim Boyd, Claude Williamson, Betty Humphries, Debbie Hicks Manring, Homer and Shirley Hicks, Dorothy Simmons, Lanny Martin, Ann Gordon,. Rodney Durham, Ricky Tise, Jean Moser, Lois Tilley, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Robbie Morefield, Basil Gordon, Hickman Simmons, Vicki Gordon, Hallie Hall, Gary Joe Simmons, Michael Palmer, Shirley Martin, Krista Simmons, Billy Gibson, Linda Lane, Donna Bowman Edwards, Linda Holland, Teresa Sisk, Scotty Marshall, Dan Puckett, Allen Puckett, Calvin Love, Elizabeth Essick, and Deborah Inman. Several of these mentioned have cancer and need your prayers.

