Trust in the Lord with all thine heart, and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy path.

Mr. Dennis G. Hartgrove, 83, passed away Thursday January 4, 2018. Dennis was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and a friend to many. He never knew a stranger. He was a lifelong resident of King, a 1952 graduate of King High School, and served in the United States Air Force, was employed by Western Electric and was the owner and operator of King Exxon Service Center. He was a 50 year member of the King Masonic Lodge where he served as Lodge Master and treasurer for many years. He was a member of the King American Legion Post 290, volunteered for and served on the Board of Directors for the King Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the VFW where he served as Commander in 1978, was past Chairman of the Board for the King Water District and served on the Stokes County Board of Elections for many years. In 2002, was presented with the Retired Business Man of the Year by the King Chamber of Commerce. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathleen G. Hartgrove. Surviving are his wife, Carolyn E. Hartgrove; three children, Kim Hartgrove, Jeanine (Tom) Ulsenheimer, and Melinda (Kyle) Kapp; one granddaughter, Ashley Ulsenheimer. A celebration of life with Masonic and military rites was held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, January 8th at the First Baptist Church in King, where Dennis was a lifelong member. Visitation followed in the church fellowship hall.

I was pleased to be a classmate with Dennis at King Elementary and high school. We finished in 1952 in the old building we had enjoyed for years. I got my annual out and have been looking at pictures and what students had written in my annual. Dennis wrote in my annual, “Peggy, I have never meet a nicer girl in school and I have enjoyed being with you and have you as a classmate. Dennis.” Dennis, we will always remember you as a special person.

Dennis made the third classmate to leave us since September. First was Margaret Baker Blaylock Furchess, next Emodean Nance Gatewood in December and Dennis in January. Let’s all say a prayer for all these families.

MY DAILY PRAYER

If I can do some good today, If I can serve along life’s way,

If I can something helpful say, Lord show me how.

If I can right a human wrong,

If I can help to make one strong,

If I can cheer with smile or song, Lord show me how.

If I can aid one in distress, If I can make one burden less,

If I can spread more happiness, Lord show me how.

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 290 meets at 7:00 p.m. 4th Tuesday of each month. They ask that members join them.

The American Legion Post 290 also has wheel chairs, walkers, crutches, canes, potty chairs and shower chairs available for resident needs. Please call Jim Rosamond, 391-3618 for these items.

Stokes County Militia Chicken Stew Fundraiser, will be this Saturday, Jan. 27 at King American Legion from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. or until it runs out. All you can eat, $6 (dine in only) and $8 a quart for drive-through.

Brown Sugar Carmel Pound Cake

Ingredients: 1 ½ cups butter softened 2 cups light brown sugar, packed 1 cup granulated sugar 5 large eggs 3 cups all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon baking powder ½ teaspoon salt 1 cup whole milk 1 8oz bag toffee chips 1 cup pecans, chopped

Carmel Drizzel: 1 – 14 oz can sweetened condensed milk 1 cup brown sugar 2 tablespoons butter ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions: Preheat oven to 325 spray a 12 cup Bundt pan with cooking spray with flour

Beat butter until creamy. Add sugars beating until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time. In medium bowl combine flour, baking powder and salt. Add flour mix to batter alternately with milk, beat until just combined. Stir in toffee buts and pecans. Spoon batter into pan and bake 85 minutes or until wooden pick comes out clean. To prevent excess browning, cover cake with foil while baking.

Let cake cool in pan for 10 minutes. Remove from pan, and let cool completely on a wire rack. Spoon Caramel Drizzle over cooled cake.

Directions for Caramel Drizzle In a medium saucepan, combine condensed milk and brown sugar; bring to a boil over medium-high heat, whisking frequently. Reduce heat, and SIMMER for 8 minutes, whisking frequently. Remove from heat; whisk in butter and vanilla. Let cool for 5 minutes before using. NOTE: Make sure you drizzle the caramel while it’s still HOT.

When cooled the caramel does somewhat harden.

My address is Carillon Assisted Living, 250 Commerce Center Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Peggy Hall Wall has been covering the King Community for many years and can be reached at peggyhwall@yahoo.com or 336-813-6231.

http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_new-Peggy-Wall-2.jpg