Francisco News

Well, the snow came and went, thank Heavens! I feel like everyone is so ready for spring. I actually had about 30 confused robins in my yard Sunday morning. They are ready for spring too!

The Fostering Hope Resource Closet, a division of Stokes County Foster Parent Association, is in need of a free, clean, dry, large space to accommodate basic essentials such as new socks, underwear and shoes for foster children in Stokes County. If you have a space that you feel could be utilized, or to make a donation, please call Ann Gresset Simmons at 336-708-5777. Feel free to call Ann for more information about this worthwhile program. Our children are our future and any help that we can supply will be greatly appreciated.

Don’t forget the North Stokes Softball Bingo to be held Saturday, February 3, at the Francisco Community Building. The hot dogs will be ready at 6:00 pm and the games start at 7:00 pm. The cost is $20 for 20 games. Come out and support our team!

Orders are now being taken for the Francisco Volunteer Fire Department Chicken Stew. The chicken stew will be available for pick up Saturday, March 10, but orders will only be taken until March 2. To place an order, please call the fire department at 336-351-2696. The cost is $5 per quart.

Abbey Dunkley is recuperating from surgery. Please pray for her continuing recovery.

A very, Happy Birthday to Ruth Jefferson! Ruth will be 96 years young Saturday, January 27. She is from the Collinstown community.

Please remember the Clidie Jessup Rogers family in your prayers. Bless her heart; she was 101 years old and such a sweet lady. I had done some work for her in the past. She loved showing off her quilts that she had made, just beautiful. She will be missed by her children, Joanne, Gordon, Berkley and Billy, 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 2 step great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren.

Also remember the Jimmy Pack family in your prayers. His brother, Andy, is the pastor at Dan River Baptist Church in Francisco. Jimmy’s sister, Bobbie Lou, lives in Francisco. His brother, Junior, lives in the Aaron’s Corner Community. Jimmy leaves behind his wife, Norma, 2 children, 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. His mom, Mary Alice, lives in Lawsonville. He also leaves behind 3 other brothers.