Spring cleaning not too far away

While I accept the chaos of my kitchen junk drawers (yes there is more than one for heaven’s sakes), I am not so sure that the chaos accepts me (paraphrase of Bob Dylan). I was thinking about this as I searched in vain for a phone cord and also for some special cleaning sponges I used to own.

Please, someone, make me get in there and spring clean my kitchen! I guess I have a few more weeks since spring isn’t quite here yet. It’s a good thing though, because I have a few more seasons of my favorite Netflix show to watch.

Anyway, before I go further off into the weeds with this article, I thought we could all use some info for our upcoming spring cleaning.

Easy Microwave Cleaning: Microwave a bowl of water on high for 5 minutes. Let bowl stand in the microwave when complete for 15 minutes. Do not open the door. After 15 minutes, carefully open the door and gently remove the bowl. The microwave should be full of steam and any stuck on crud can be easily wiped away. Repeat if necessary.

Cast Iron Re-Seasoning: Clean skillet well with pot scrubber or wire brush. Cover the bottom rack of the oven with aluminum foil. Preheat to 350. Use shortening and apply a light coat over the bottom and inner sides of the pan with a paper towel. Place the pan upside down in the oven – positioned over the aluminum foil so that the foil will catch any drips. Bake for an hour. Turn the oven off and allow the pan to cool completely before removing from the oven.

Dishwasher Cleaning: Remove the bottom rack and examine the drain. Make sure that it is cleaned out with no food chunks sitting there. Replace the lower rack. Place a cup full of white vinegar in the upper rack of the dishwasher and run the dishwasher as if you were washing a load of dishes. When this is complete, remove the lower rack again and sprinkle the bottom of the dishwasher with about ¼ cup baking soda and run again on the shortest hottest cycle. If any smell or stains remain, run the dishwasher again with 1 cup of bleach in the upper rack in a dishwasher safe cup.

To Clean a Stainless Steel Appliance: Wipe well with vinegar on a soft cloth and remove any buildup of gunk. Use a different soft cloth and dip into mineral oil and wipe in the direction of the “grain” of the stainless steel. Will look like new in no time!

Garbage Disposal: Run the water and turn the garbage disposal on. Grind a cup full of ice and ½ cup of salt in the disposal. Follow this by grinding up a lemon. Clean and good smelling!

I hope that these spring cleaning tips have you well on your way to a fruitful spring day. Perhaps it will just give you ammunition to put off spring cleaning for another year. Either way, only a few more weeks of winter!

