Sandy Ridge News

Lena Priddy has news from Oak Ridge Baptist Church. This Sunday, the 28th, is Men’s Day. The men will be in charge of all services throughout the day beginning with breakfast at 7 am. The evening service starts at 7. Also, she will not have surgery on Thursday, the 25th. That was an error; (made by me) she is going to the doctor. She is doing much better and walking a lot without the walker.

Please mark your calendars and plan to attend Sandy Ridge Music Association’s Inaugural Bluegrass Open Jam on Saturday, April 14. Gates will open a 10 am at Doug Stanley Farm. Bring your chair and enjoy a day of endless bluegrass and gospel music. If you wish to participate in the open jam, bring your musical instrument and join in. If you want to set up a crafter’s table, please let me know. Churches are welcome to come and sell baked goods. Thanks to all our sponsors and the Sandy Ridge Ruritans for all their help and support. I believe this will be a success and something we can offer the community on a yearly basis.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of the following:

Dewey Fletcher Hall passed away on Thursday, January 18 at the age of 74.

Paul Carter Pulliam passed away on Friday, January 19 at the age of 87.

James “Jimmy” Sherron passed away on Monday, January 22 at the age of 67.

If you have a recommendation for Citizen of the Week, call me at 613-5315. I miss this part of the weekly news.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Never apologize for being sensitive or emotional. Let this be a sign that you’ve got a big heart and aren’t afraid to let others see it. Showing your emotions is a sign of strength.”

— Brigitte Nicole

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE

Cheesecake cookies

Cooking spray, for pan

1 16.5 oz. tube sugar cookie dough

½ cup cinnamon sugar

6 oz. cream cheese, softened

¼ cup sugar

½ tsp. vanilla

pinch of salt

6 oz. Cool Whip

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease two 12-cup muffin tins with cooking spray. Slice the cookie dough into 20 portions, then press each disc of dough into a muffin cup, patting the sides down gently to form a well. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar and bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the cookies are lightly golden. As soon as they’re out, use a shot glass (sprayed with cooking spray) to gently press down the center of each cookie. Set tray aside to cool for at least 20 minutes. Remove from baking tray to cool completely on wire rack. Meanwhile, make cheesecake filling. In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat cream cheese, sugar, vanilla and salt until smooth. Gently fold in Cool Whip. Spoon filling into cooled cookie cups, smoothing the top with an offset spatula and serve.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.

http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_sandy-ridge-news-picture-2.jpg