Francisco News

Cold weather got you down? Enroll in the Master Gardeners’ Class offered by the Stokes and Surry County Extension offices. New classes will begin Thursday, February 1, at the Pilot Center in Pilot Mountain. The classes will last from 1:30 -4:30 pm and the cost is $60. For more information or to enroll, you may call Amy at 336-593-8179. Think spring, think gardens, think beautiful flowers, think happy thoughts during this cold weather.

Crossroad Community Church will have a Chicken Stew and Vacation Getaway Saturday, January 20, at the Francisco Community Building. Enjoy the music of Tim Sands and None of the Above during the supper which starts at 4:00 pm. The tickets are $5 each and a drawing will be held on a 7 day vacation to Gatlinburg, TN. For more information or to purchase tickets for the event please call Tracey Collins at 336-934-5113. All proceeds to toward the purchase of the church building.

The Francisco Ruritan Club will sponsor Bingo night for the North Stokes Softball team Saturday, February 3, at the Francisco Community Building. The cost is $20 for 20 games. Hot dogs will be ready for purchase at 6:00 pm and the games start at 7:00 pm. Come out, have fun and support our North Stokes Team!

Orders are now being taken for the annual Francisco Fire Department Chicken Stew Sale. This is a preorder event and orders will only be taken until March 2. The stew will be available for pick up March 10. To place an order, call the Francisco Fire Department at 336-351-2696. The cost is $5 per quart and it’s really good!

Prayers go out to the Virginia Hill family. Virginia passed away last week at the age of 94. She was such a sweet lady and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. I remember going to her house when I was younger and playing monopoly with her daughters, Tammy and Renae. After I started my cleaning service, I would see her at her brother, Ervin’s house when she would come for a visit. We traded recipes and she taught me how to can apples. She was a treasure.