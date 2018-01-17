Nancy Reynolds News

Homer Hicks is now at home.

Helen Nelson is a patient at the University Health Care in King, NC.

Claude Williamson is now at home after a stay in the Duke Medical Center.

There will be a pinto/hot dog supper benefit for Donnie McQuinn and Lanny Martin at the Brown Mountain Church on Saturday, February 24th from 4-7 PM to help with medical expenses. Please make plans to attend and help out!

There will also be a silent auction.

Happy Birthday to Laura Frank who recently turned 93 years old! She was able to be at church this past Sunday.

The Rock House Ruritan Club are having their turkey shoots every Saturday night until further notice. Food will be available at 5 PM with the shooting starting at 6 PM. Come out and enjoy the fellowship and fun.

Prayer list includes Tim Boyd, Claude Williamson, Betty Humphries, Debbie Hicks Manring, Don Lawson, Homer and Shirley Hicks, Dorothy Simmons, Lanny Martin, Ann Gordon,. Rodney Durham, Ricky Tise, Gene Moser, Lois Tilley, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Robbie Morefield, Basil Gordon, Hickman Simmons, Vicki Gordon, Hallie Hall, Gary Joe Simmons, Michael Palmer, Shirley Martin, Krista Simmons, Billy Gibson, Linda Lane, Donna Bowman Edwards, Hugh Covington, Linda Holland, Teresa Sisk, Scotty Marshall, Dan Puckett, Allen Puckett, Calvin Love, Elizabeth Essick, and Deborah Inman. Several of these mentioned have cancer and need your prayers.

