Francisco News

The warmer temperatures this week prove there is light at the end of the tunnel. I never thought of 33 degrees feeling good, but after 6 degrees in the mornings, I could really tell a difference. But on a positive note, I just heard on the news that the ticks shouldn’t be as bad this year. We shall see.

The Westfield Ruritan Club will sponsor a Cash Bingo and Benefit for Kathy Jo Monday, on Saturday, January 13, at the Westfield Community Building. For those who don’t know where the Westfield Community Building is, it’s across from the Westfield Post Office on Highway 89 near Westfield Baptist Church. The cost is $20 donation for 20 games and this will include 4 door prizes. You can also purchase 2 coverall cards for $5. There will also be a silent auction and bake sale. Come early at 5:30 pm and supper will be available which will consist of choice of chicken noodle soup or beef vegetable soup with crackers, homemade breads and desserts. The cost of the supper is donations only. The Bingo fun will start at 7:00 pm and everyone is invited to attend and help support our Francisco friend, Kathy Jo Shelton Monday.

Crossroad Community Church will be having a Chicken Stew Supper Saturday, January 20, at the Francisco Community Building. Tickets, $5 each, are now being sold for the supper and a chance to win a vacation getaway to Gatlinburg, TN. Tim Sands and None of the Above will provide music entertainment for the event. The supper starts at 4:00 pm and will go through 7:30 pm. All proceeds will go toward the purchase of the church building. For more information or ticket purchase, please call Pastor Tracey Collins at 336-934-2803. Everyone is invited to attend.

The Francisco Ruritan Club will sponsor a Bingo Fundraiser for the North Stokes Vikings Softball Team Saturday, February 3, at the Francisco Community Building. The cost is $20 for 20 games. Hot dogs will be ready for purchase at 6:00 pm and the games start at 7:00 pm. This promises to be a big event for the softball team so come early and support our Vikings!