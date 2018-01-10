Nancy Reynolds News

Betty Humphries has returned home after a stay in the Northern Surry Hospital.

Ralph Gwyn has returned home after a stay in the Northern Surry Hospital with pneumonia.

Homer Hicks has been back in the Forsyth Memorial Hospital with kidney problems.

Kathy Bottoms is in the hospital.

Gaye Tilley was taken to the hospital by ambulance last week.

Claude Williamson remains a patient at Duke Medical Center.

There will be a pinto/hot dog supper benefit for Donnie McQuinn and Lanny Martin at the Brown Mountain Church on Saturday, February 24th from 4-7 PM to help with medical expenses. Please make plans to attend and help out!

There will also be a silent auction.

Happy Birthday to Don Bennett, Karen Johnson, Danny Puckett, Stanley Warren, and Marian Nunn.

The Rock House Ruritan Club are having their turkey shoots every Saturday night until further notice. Food will be available at 5 PM with the shooting starting at 6 PM. Come out and enjoy the fellowship and fun.

Prayer list includes Tim Boyd, Claude Williamson, Betty Humphries, Debbie Hicks Manring, Don Lawson, Homer and Shirley Hicks, Dorothy Simmons, Lanny Martin, Ann Gordon,. Rodney Durham, Ricky Tise, Gene Moser, Lois Tilley, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Robbie Morefield, Basil Gordon, Hickman Simmons, Vicki Gordon, Hallie Hall, Gary Joe Simmons, Michael Palmer, Shirley Martin, Krista Simmons, Billy Gibson, Linda Lane, Donna Bowman Edwards, Hugh Covington, Linda Holland, Teresa Sisk, Scotty Marshall, Dan Puckett, Allen Puckett, Calvin Love, Elizabeth Essick, and Deborah Inman. Several of these mentioned have cancer and need your prayers.

