Sandy Ridge News

There’s a lot of activity around Sandy Ridge this Saturday the 13th. Make plans to get out and enjoy some warmer weather.

Sandy Ridge Music Association welcomes Hazy Ridge Bluegrass and Southeast Express on Saturday at Sandy Ridge Community Center beginning at 6 pm. Hazy Ridge has performed for us before and were fantastic! Band members are: Vince Myers – banjo, vocals, Dawn Myers – vocals, Reagan Hudson – guitar, vocals, Bryan Bogenberger- mandolin, vocals and George Cutchins – bass, vocals. Southeast Express will be performing for the first time, and I am looking forward to hearing them. Band members are: Dale Giddens – guitar, Jim Boren – dobro, Jeff Wiseman – banjo, Ray Coble – bass and Joe Norris – mandolin. Since we had to cancel our December, we will have door prizes this month. This is going to be a great show. Don’t miss it!

Delta UMC will have their Christmas covered dish supper on Saturday at 5 pm in the fellowship hall. This had to be canceled in December due to bad weather.

David Manuel will be preparing a stew at the Sandy Ridge Community Center on Saturday. Stew will be ready for pick-up at 11 am in the basement area. All proceeds will go towards upkeep of the building. To pre-order, please call Jimmy Ellington at 871-2049, Kaye Isbell at 871-8477 or Lena Priddy at 871-2529.

Keep the following in your prayers and call or go by and check on them: Paul Pulliam and Winnie Joyce are in the hospital. Lena Priddy is happy to report that she is walking some on her own now and Barbara Spencer is recuperating at home after surgery.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“There are moments when troubles enter our lives and we can do nothing to avoid them. But they are there for a reason. Only when we have overcome them will we understand why they were there.” ― Paulo Coelho, The Fifth Mountain

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE

Santa Fe Wraps

2 (8 oz.) pkg. softened cream cheese

1 cup sour cream

1 (4 1/2 oz.) can chopped olives

1 cup (4 oz.) shredded Pepper Jack cheese

½ cup tops, sliced green onion

2 tbsp. plus more for serving, salsa

1 cup chopped fresh spinach

2 (1/4 oz.) pkg. flour tortillas

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until creamy. Then add sour cream, green chilies, olives, pepper-jack cheese, salsa, and onion tops. Beat at medium speed with an electric mixer. Stir in spinach. Spread mixture evenly over the surface of each tortilla. Roll up tortillas tightly and cut each tortilla crosswise into 6 slices. Skewer each wrap with a wooden pick. Serve immediately or chill. Serve with salsa for dipping.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.

http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_sandy-ridge-news-picture.jpg