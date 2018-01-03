Jeffrey Todd Gordon, age 55 of Pinnacle died Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at his home. He owned and operated Gordon Auction Company and Pinnacle Farm Equipment. Todd was a community servant. He helped on several committees and civic organizations including Rock House Ruritan Club, Pinnacle Fire Department and the Double Creek Fire Department. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Amy Bowen Gordon of the home. Funeral Service was held on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church with interment followed in the church cemetery.

Donald Gray “Bubber” Boles, passed away December 30, 2017. Bubber dearly loved Jesus, his family and friends, his church, Duke Basketball and the Cincinnati Reds. Bubber derived his greatest satisfaction in life by helping those in need. Bubber is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn, sons Barry and Mickey and five grandchildren, and his brother, General Billy J. Boles (USAF Retired) (Kay). Bubber was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in King where a memorial service was held at 2:00pm Wednesday January 3, 2018. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, King Outreach Ministry or Meals on Wheels.

We would like to send our prayers and thoughts to the Gordon and Boles families. We worked with Todd for years at the Stokes County Fair where we enjoyed his auction of the cakes sales on Tuesday night. We enjoyed Bubber’s activities at Trinity Church and other community work. One of the things I will always remember Bubber by is his coming to see me after I entered Carillon Assisted Living in Huntersville shortly after entering the Home. Bubber, Carolyn and some other King residents continued the visits for months.

Quotes of the Day –

“It is an extra dividend when you like the girl you’ve fallen in love with.”

“Blessed are those who can give without remembering and take without forgetting.”

“A fool can throw a stone in a pond that 100 wise men cannot get out.”

“When you reach the end of your rope, tie a knot in it and hang on.”

“You can’t have everything. Where would you put it?”

“If I had asked people what they wanted, they would have said faster horses.”

“Be kind to people on the way up – you’ll meet them again on your way down.”

A hummingbird weighs less than a penny. Hummingbirds flap their wings between 50 and 70 times a second. The hummingbird is the only bird that can fly backward.

“When I was in baseball and you went into the clubhouse you didn’t see ballplayers with curling iron.”

A Farmer Saying Grace

A visiting Preacher was attending a men’s breakfast in Ohio farm country. He asked one of the impressive older farmers in attendance to say grace that morning.

After all were seated, the older farmer began—— “Lord, I hate buttermilk.”

The Preacher opened one eye and wondered to himself where this was going.

Then the farmer loudly proclaimed, “Lord, I hate lard.”

Now the Preacher was overly worried.

However without missing a beat, the farmer prayed on, “And Lord, you know I don’t care much for raw white flour.”

Just as the Preacher was ready to stand and stop everything, the farmer continued, “But when you mix ‘em all together and bake ‘em up, I do love fresh biscuits. So Lord, when things come up we don’t like, when life gets hard, when we just don’t understand what you are sayin’ to us, we just need to relax and wait ‘till You are done mixin’ and probably it will be somethin’ even better than biscuits.

A Christmas Prayer

Jesus, the Light of the World, as we celebrate your birth … . May we begin to see the world in the light of the understanding you give us. As you chose the lowly, the outcasts, and the poor to receive the greatest news the world had ever known, so may we worship you in meekness of heart. May we also remember our brothers and sisters less fortunate than ourselves in this season of giving. Amen.

Happy New Year!

Peggy Hall Wall has been covering the King Community for many years and can be reached at peggyhwall@yahoo.com or 336-813-6231.

