Francisco News

Happy New Year! To say that it’s cold is a bit of an understatement. But it’s January and this too shall pass. We will think about this when it’s hot this summer. Just please think of your animals during our coldest nights. They get cold too. If they can’t come inside, put in an extra blanket in their house or where they sleep and don’t forget to check their water frequently. You’d be surprised how quickly it can freeze.

There will be a Cash Bingo and Benefit for Kathy Jo Monday on Saturday, January 13 at the Westfield Community Building (across from the Westfield Post Office on Highway 89). The meal will consist of chicken noodle soup or vegetable beef soup, crackers, homemade breads and desserts. The supper starts at 5:30 pm and the Bingo starts at 7:00 pm. There will also be a silent auction and bake sale. The cost is $20 for 20 games and 4 door prize tickets. You may also get 2 coverall cards for $5. This benefit is sponsored by the Westfield Ruritan Club and all proceeds go to Kathy’s medical expenses. Snow date will be Saturday, January 20. Please come out and support this worthy cause.

Crossroad Community Church will be having a Chicken Stew/Vacation Giveaway Saturday, January 20, at the Francisco Community Building. The cost of the tickets is $5 and includes one meal and a chance for a vacation getaway to Gatlinburg, TN. Tim Sands and None of the Above will provide entertainment during the supper. The fun begins at 4:00 pm and will last till 7:30 pm. For tickets, please see Tracey Collins or call him at 336-934-2803. All proceeds go toward the purchase of the church building. Everyone is invited to attend.

Please remember the Brewster Martin Family, the Teddy Bennett Family and the Barney Roberts Family in your prayers.

Please check on your elderly neighbors during this extremely cold weather. There is a lot of sickness in our area now, so take them a hot meal or just go by and visit to see if they are in need of anything. Let’s start the year off right by being a blessing to others.