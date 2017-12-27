Luke 2. “Christmas Classic” by Reverend Paul Norman Sr., Pastor First Baptist of Saura Valley (2016)

Around Christmas they show what they consider a classic movie called “It’s a wonderful life”. To me each year at Christmas I find that it could not be Christmas at our church unless we read the Christmas classic; Luke 2:1-20.

So let us not forget what GOD wants us to do every day and especially at Christmas. GOD tells us in Isaiah 1:18 to compare GOD’s gift of grace with the gifts that the world has for us. Isaiah 1:18 come now let us reason together saith the Lord, though you sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow, though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.

Have we taken the first step, As Jesus told Nicodemus, you must be born again? Jesus says I am the way the truth and the life, no man comes to the father but by me.

Have we followed GOD’s plan in Romans to gain eternal life? Romans 10:9 9That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. 10For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. 11For the scripture saith, whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed.

Are we beginning our daily walk with Jesus by following the scriptures? Let these scriptures always be on our mind and let us memorize them.

23rd Psalm. The Lord is my shepherd and I shall not want. I have everything I need in Jesus as my savior and guide.

Micah 6:8 He hath showed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the LORD require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God

Proverbs 3:5-6 5Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. 6In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.

Matt 22:37-40 37Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. 38This is the first and great commandment. 39And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. 40On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.

If we have Jesus in our heart and let him shepherd us, we have all we need for all eternity.

With our hearts prepared we will have great joy and peace from Jesus’ first Christmas. Luke 2.1-20

Quote of the Week: “Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.”

– Martin Luther King, Jr.

CHICKEN CASSEROLE

1 (8 oz) package herb dressing mix

¾ cup margarine

1 (10 oz.) can mushroom or celery soup

1 (10 0z.) can cream of chicken soup

Black pepper to taste

4 chicken breasts

Stew chicken, do not salt. Debone, pull apart and set aside. Save broth. Melt margarine and stir into dressing. In a greased 13 x 9-inch pan or dish put a layer of dressing, a layer of chicken, then a layer of mushroom soup or celery soup which has been diluted with a can of broth. Again, add a layer of dressing, chicken and a can of chicken soup which has been diluted with a can of broth. Top with dressing and bake at 350 degrees until brown, about 45 minutes to 1 hour. Use no salt

SOUR CREAM COCONUT CAKE

Icing:

2 cups sugar

2 cups sour cream

12 ounce package frozen coconut

Night before baking the cake, prepare the icing. Stir all together, really well, and place in the refrigerator overnight in a covered dish.

CAKE

Bake 2 layers of your favorite white or yellow cake mix to the directions on the box. Cool completely. Cut each layer in the middle, making 4 thin layers (Optional: mix ½ cup water and 4 tablespoons sugar, make more if needed. Put the sugar water on each layer as you put the cake together) Add icing between each layer, side and on top. Best coconut cake I’ve ever bake, family favorite.

Happy New Year everyone.

http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_new-Peggy-Wall-2.jpg