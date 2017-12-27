Nancy Reynolds News

Gracie Jones has returned home after a hospital stay.

Claude Williamson is a patient at the Duke Hospital. He is having a lot of health problems.

Nathaniel Southern enjoyed a few days at home visiting family and friends. He is in the army stationed in Georgia.

Harry Wilson remains a patient in the hospital.

Tim Boyd was a patient at the Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem. He is now at home.

Homer Hicks has returned home after a hospital stay.

Helen Nelson is now a patient at the Salem Town Rehab Center.

Valerie and Anthony Bowman came up for Christmas from Myrtle Beach to spend time with family and friends.

We hope everyone had an enjoyable time with their family and friends this Christmas. We hope you have a wonderful New Year with good health, happiness, and peace.

The Rock House Ruritan Club are having their turkey shoots every Saturday night until further notice. Food will be available at 5 PM with the shooting starting at 6 PM. Come out and enjoy the fellowship and fun.

Prayer list includes Debbie Hicks Manring, Don Lawson, Harry Wilson, Homer and Shirley Hicks, Dorothy Simmons, Lanny Martin, Ann Gordon,. Rodney Durham, Ricky Tise, Gene Moser, Lois Tilley, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Robbie Morefield, Basil Gordon, Hickman Simmons, Vicki Gordon, Hallie Hall, Gary Joe Simmons, Michael Palmer, Shirley Martin, Krista Simmons, Billy Gibson, Linda Lane, Donna Bowman Edwards, Hugh Covington, Linda Holland, Teresa Sisk, Scotty Marshall, Dan Puckett, Allen Puckett, Calvin Love, Elizabeth Essick, and Deborah Inman. Several of these mentioned have cancer and need your prayers.

http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Juanita-Gordy-color-3.jpg Courtesy photo