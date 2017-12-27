Sandy Ridge News

Oak Ridge Baptist Church will have a Watchnight Service on Sunday, Dec. 31 beginning at 7 pm. Special singers from the church will be singing from 7 to 8, social hour with snacks in the fellowship hall from 8 to 9 and then Rev. Mike Sands will present the message at 9. Continue to pray for Lena Priddy and hope that she gets good news from her doctor and also for Barbara Spencer that she heals quickly.

Donna Mitchell has an update concerning the Ruritan Toy and Food Drive. Everything was brought to Oak Ridge Baptist and she said about 28 families were served in the Sandy Ridge, Danbury and Lawsonville area. Thanks to the Ruritans and Donna for all their hard work. I know those 60 children had a better Christmas because of you.

Delta UMC will have their Christmas covered dish supper on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 5 pm in the fellowship hall.

David Manuel will be preparing a stew at the Sandy Ridge Community Center on Saturday, Jan. 13. Stew will be ready for pick-up at 11 am in the basement area. All proceeds will go towards upkeep of the building. To pre-order, please call Jimmy Ellington at 871-2049, Kaye Isbell at 871-8477 or Lena Priddy at 871-2529.

Sandy Ridge Music Association is pleased to welcome Hazy Ridge Bluegrass and Southeast Express to the Sandy Ridge Community Building on Saturday, Jan. 13 beginning at 6 pm. Mark your calendars and help to pack the house. Sandy Ridge’s own George Cutchins will be playing that bass with Hazy Ridge Bluegrass. It will be a great show!

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Each New Year, we have before us a brand-new book containing 365 blank pages. Let us fill them with all the forgotten things from last year—the words we forgot to say, the love we forgot to show, and the charity we forgot to offer.” ― Peggy Toney Horton

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

My daughter, Angela, fixed this dish for Christmas breakfast. It was delicious!

Breakfast Casserole

1 tube Crescent rolls

1 lb. sausage

1 bag cheddar cheese (about 2 cups)

6 eggs

1 ½ cups milk

salt & pepper to taste

Press Crescent rolls in bottom of pan. Brown crumbled sausage, drain and place on top of rolls. Whisk eggs, milk, salt and pepper together and pour over sausage. Top with cheese and refrigerate overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and bake for 45 minutes the next morning.

Call Carolyn Craig at 613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.

