Francisco News

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! I love driving around at night to see all the Christmas lights. I was blessed to be invited to the Christmas Lovefeast and Candle Service at Danbury Community Church last Sunday night. It was such a beautiful program filled with wonderfully talented people. I thank Velmalene Leake for inviting me.

There will be a special Christmas Eve service at Francisco Presbyterian Church Sunday evening, December 24, at 5:00 pm. Everyone is invited to attend.

Did you happen to see that beautiful picture of Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church in this month’s Carolina Country? If you haven’t already, check it out. And speaking of Big Creek, if you have family or loved ones buried in that cemetery, a Christmas donation would be appreciated to help cover cemetery care cost. You may send your donation to Elder Clarence Bowman 2086 Greensboro Street, Lexington, NC 27295 or Wilna Durham 1219 Inman Road, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041.

Happy Birthday to my neighbor, Anna Dunkley! Hope you had a day that is a special as you are!

Please take time to remember those families that have lost loved ones this year. This Christmas will be especially tough. Please remember the David Baker family. His wife, Amy, is from the Collinstown community. Also remember the residents in our local nursing homes. Some of these folks have no family visits during the holidays. Take a bag of candy, fruit, or maybe some personal care items. I can assure you, it will be greatly appreciated. Make a donation to our local food pantry. There are some families that are struggling during the holidays. Pick up some extra food items at the grocery store this week to share with some that maybe don’t have it quite as good as you do. It doesn’t take a lot of money to help others but it does take a little effort and a heart.

As I reflect back on Christmases past, I go back to a simpler time. When Mama and Daddy didn’t have a lot but always made sure our Christmas was special. Going to Granny’s house was a treat and because I came from a very musical family there was always singing and dancing; and of course, good food. At my other Grandma’s there was the box of peppermint stick candy that was always a fixture at Christmas. There was a time after my daughter was born, when taking her to school one morning near Christmas. The sunrise was absolutely gorgeous that morning. She looked at me and said, “Is that God’s Christmas lights?” I said, “Yep, I think it is.”

From Francisco, NC, Merry Christmas!