Emodean Nance Gatewood, May 20, 1933 – Dec. 16, 2017, 84, died Saturday, December 16, 2017. She was born May 20, 1933 in Stokes County to Willis and Gertrude Gordon Nance. She was a member of Quaker Gap Baptist Church where funeral services were held 2 PM, Monday, December 18th. Burial followed in the church cemetery

We would like to send our prayers and thoughts to the Nance-Gatewood family on the death of Emodean Nance Gatewood. Emodean and I have been friends since childhood. I was born on April 9, 1933 and Emodean was born on May 20, 1933. Therefore, I was ten days older than she and born in the same community, Quaker Gap Baptist Church. We lived next to the Nance family for years until they moved to King, and were together a lot. We also attended church together at Quaker Gap Baptist until marriage. We graduated together at King High in 1952. She also married a cousin of mine, Dudley Gatewood.

Old friends are the great blessing of one’s later years. They have a memory of the same events and have the same mode of thinking.

Does anyone remember when the first publication of The King Times-News was published in King? It was December 7, 1961. I cannot believe it has been 56 Years since Jake and I started the newspaper here in King.

I planned to do a short article on the first King-News in near future. I could almost write a book about the first year.

A Farmer Saying Grace

A visiting Preacher was attending a men’s breakfast in Ohio farm country. He asked one of the impressive older farmers in attendance to say grace that morning.

After all were seated, the older farmer began—— “Lord, I hate buttermilk.”

The Preacher opened one eye and wondered to himself where this was going.

Then the farmer loudly proclaimed, “Lord, I hate lard.”

Now the Preacher was overly worried.

However without missing a beat, the farmer prayed on, “And Lord, you know I don’t care much for raw white flour.”

Just as the Preacher was ready to stand and stop everything, the farmer continued, “But when you mix ‘em all together and bake ‘em up, I do love fresh biscuits. So Lord, when things come up we don’t like, when life gets hard, when we just don’t understand what you are sayin’ to us, we just need to relax and wait ‘till You are done mixin’ and probably it will be somethin’ even better than biscuits.

Amen

A Prayer for Christmas Morning

By Robert Louis Stevenson

The day of joy returns, Father in Heaven, and crowns another year with peace and goodwill. Help us rightly to remember the birth of Jesus, that we may share in the song of the angels, the gladness of the shepherds, and the worship of the wise men. Close the doors of hate and open the doors of love all over the world? Let kindness come with every gift and good desires with every greeting. Deliver us from evil, by the blessing that Christ brings, and teach us to be merry with clean hearts. May the Christmas morning make us happy to be thy children, And the Christmas evening bring us to our bed with grateful thoughts, forgiving and forgiven, for Jesus sake. Amen

A Christmas Prayer

Jesus, the Light of the World, as we celebrate your birth … . May we begin to see the world in the light of the understanding you give us. As you chose the lowly, the outcasts, and the poor to receive the greatest news the world had ever known, so may we worship you in meekness of heart. May we also remember our brothers and sisters less fortunate than ourselves in this season of giving. Amen.

Chex Mix

Ingredients

4 cups Corn Chex or Rice Chex cereal

1 cup gluten-free peanut butter baking chips

3 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon coarse sparkling sugar, if desired

2 cups Chocolate Chex cereal

1 cup gluten-free milk chocolate candy drops, unwrapped

Steps

1. Line large cookie sheet with waxed paper. In medium bowl, add Corn or Rice Chex cereal.

2. In small microwavable bowl, microwave peanut butter chips and butter uncovered on Medium (50%) 30 seconds; stir. Microwave 15 to 30 seconds longer or until mixture can be stirred smooth (mixture will be thick).

3. Pour mixture over cereal in bowl, stirring thoroughly until cereal is evenly coated.

4. Spread mixture on cookie sheet. Sprinkle with sparkling sugar; refrigerate about 15 minutes or until set. Carefully break into bite-size pieces.

5. In large serving bowl, mix coated cereal, Chocolate Chex cereal and chocolate candy drops.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to everyone.

Peggy Hall Wall has been covering the King Community for many years and can be reached at peggyhwall@yahoo.com or 336-813-6231.

