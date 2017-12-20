Nancy Reynolds News

JJ Johnson and his family have moved into their new home on Brown Mountain Road. Eli was decorating the Christmas tree before the furniture got moved in.

Nancy Speaks, Sue Williamson, and Ruth Robertson attended the North Stokes Band and Chorus program Friday night. Ruth’s granddaughter Heavon Ratcliff sings in the chorus.

Jasmine Robertson went to Mountain Lake Lodge Sunday with her Mom Debbie Robertson and Sandy DeHart. She had her picture made with Santa Claus. Snow was on the ground!

The Rock House Ruritans met Saturday at their building to fix fruit bags to be delivered to the shut ins in the community. They also collected 77 toys for the Toys for Tot program that was picked up by the Salvation Army.

Please remember Nina Whitley and her family. Nina’s father passed away Monday, December 11th after a battle with cancer.

Sympathy is extended to the family of James Poteat who passed away from cancer.

We are so sorry to report that Helen Nelson has fallen again and broke the same hip again in less than 2 weeks. She was transferred from a rehab center in Mount Airy to Forsyth Hospital in Winston Salem.

Harry Wilson fell and broke his hip also. He is a patient in the Forsyth Hospital.

Billie Drew has left the hospital after breaking her hip and is now at Salem Town Rehab center in Winston Salem.

Don Lawson has returned home after being in the hospital.

Homer Hicks is a patient at the Forsyth Memorial Hospital in Winston Salem.

Lanny Martin has returned home from the Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem.

The Rock House Ruritan Club are having their turkey shoots every Saturday night until further notice. Food will be available at 5 PM with the shooting starting at 6 PM. Come out and enjoy the fellowship and fun.

Please take some time and visit the elderly, widowed, and those that live alone during this Christmas season. Some will be lonely, sad, and depressed. It may lift their spirits as well as yours.

Our family would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas! Please remember that Jesus Christ is the reason for the season! May God bless each one you.

Prayer list includes Debbie Hicks Manring, Don Lawson, Harry Wilson, Homer and Shirley Hicks, Dorothy Simmons, Lanny Martin, Frances Farmer, Ann Gordon,. Rodney Durham, Ricky Tise, Gene Moser, Lois Tilley, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Robbie Morefield, Basil Gordon, Hickman Simmons, Vicki Gordon, Hallie Hall, Gary Joe Simmons, Michael Palmer, Shirley Martin, Krista Simmons, Billy Gibson, Linda Lane, Donna Bowman Edwards, Hugh Covington, Linda Holland, Teresa Sisk, Scotty Marshall, Dan Puckett, Allen Puckett, Calvin Love, Elizabeth Essick, and Deborah Inman. Several of these mentioned have cancer and need your prayers.

