Sandy Ridge News

Congratulations to Andy Ferguson who received the 2017 Ruritan of the Year Award. Andrea Fitch stated “Thank you for everything you do to make our community a great one. Your dedication is remarkable.” To which Andy replied, “I actually did something to help others and that means the most.”

Delta UMC will have a communion service on Sunday, December 24. Shelvie Dodson is not sure of the time, but will be announced at Sunday morning service. The Christmas covered dish supper has been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 13 at 5 pm in the fellowship hall.

Carolyn Manuel of Riverside Baptist Church wishes to thank all who came out for their play and the fellowship afterwards. On behalf of her church, “Merry Christmas and Happy New and remember who is the reason for the season – Jesus Christ.”

Barbara Spencer said her surgery went good. It will be 8 – 10 weeks before she can put any weight on her ankle. Lena Priddy is walking with the aid of a walker, but hopes to be walking before the New Year. Joy Tucker is at home recuperating after undergoing major surgery. Please keep these ladies in your thought and prayers.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“It’s not what’s under the tree that matters, it’s who’s gathered around it.” — Pinterest.com

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE

Christmas Brunch Casserole

1 pound bacon

2 onions, chopped

2 cups fresh sliced mushrooms

1 tablespoon butter

4 cups frozen hash brown potatoes, thawed

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon garlic salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

4 eggs

1 1/2 cups milk

1 pinch dried parsley

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Place bacon in a large skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain and set aside. Add the mushrooms and onion to the skillet, cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent and the mushrooms are tender, about 5 minutes. Grease a 9 x 13 casserole dish with the tablespoon of butter. Place potatoes in bottom of prepared dish. Sprinkle with salt, garlic salt and pepper. Top with crumbled bacon, then add the onions and mushrooms. In a mixing bowl, beat the eggs with the milk and parsley. Pour the beaten eggs over the casserole and top with grated cheese. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour or until set.

Did you know that the world’s oldest Christmas song is Silent Night? This song was composed in 1818 by Franz Xaver Gruber to lyrics by Joseph Mohr in a small town in Austria.

Everyone have a safe and Merry Christmas with your family and friends.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.

Andy Ferguson was named 2017 Sandy Ridge Ruritan of the Year.