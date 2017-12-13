Francisco News

Well, the Christmas tree is up, finally. The snow last Friday really put me in the Christmas spirit. I believe it was the prettiest snowfall I have ever seen. When driving on Highway 704 on Saturday, it looked like I was driving through a Christmas card, absolutely gorgeous! Here on Sam Moir Road, we had 6 inches, a far cry from a light dusting that was predicted. And it’s leaving from here almost as fast as it came. This is my kind of snow. A big “thank you” goes to the many school bus drivers that had a difficult time with the roads, yet kept the children safe. We appreciate you!

The Francisco Ladies Auxiliary voted in new officers for the coming year. They are as follows, President – Carol Rogers, Vice President – Betty Wright, Secretary – Martha Collins, Treasurer – Texie Jessup, Historian – Virginia Vaden. Stephen Jessup honored all the ladies with a delicious supper from K and W. The Francisco Volunteer Fire Department was out on a call, and when they got back, the enjoyed the supper as well.

There will be a special Christmas Eve Service at Francisco Presbyterian Church Sunday, December 24, starting at 5:00 pm. Everyone is invited to attend.

Congratulations to my son-in-law, Brandon Hooker, for being appointed as the new Register of Deeds for Stokes County. He will be replacing Kathy Young who is retiring at the end of the year. I’m sure he will do a fine job.

Please put Betty Ruth Shelton, Ruth Jefferson, and Kathy Jo Monday on your prayer list this week. All these special ladies are battling some health issues and concerns.

Please remember the Reed Delmont Smith Family. Mr. Smith passed away last week. Death of a loved one is painful, but especially around the holidays. Please keep this precious family in your prayers.