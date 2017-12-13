Enjoy some of my favorite recipes this holiday season!

Peanut Butter Balls

16 oz. peanut creamy butter

1 box powdered sugar

1.5 stick butter

Mix, roll into balls, insert tooth pick to dip easier and chill in freezer about 30 minutes or longer.

Dip into melted chocolate, place onto cookie sheet lined with waxed paper.

Foolproof Dark Chocolate Fudge

3 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

Dash salt

1 cup walnuts, chopped

1 ½ teaspoon vanilla flavoring

In heavy saucepan over low heat, melt chips with sweetened condensed milk and salt. Remove from heat; stir in walnuts and vanilla. Spread evenly into aluminum foil lined 8 or 9 inch square pan. Chill 2 hours or until firm. Turn fudge onto cutting board; peel off foil and cut into squares. Store loosely covered at room temperature.

Foolproof Dark Chocolate Fudge

3 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

Dash salt

1 cup walnuts, chopped

1 ½ teaspoon vanilla flavoring

In heavy saucepan over low heat, melt chips with sweetened condensed milk and salt. Remove from heat; stir in walnuts and vanilla. Spread evenly into aluminum foil lined 8 or 9 inch square pan. Chill 2 hours or until firm. Turn fudge onto cutting board; peel off foil and cut into squares. Store loosely covered at room temperature.

Cheese Dip

1 pkg. Velvetta Cheese

1 pkg. cream cheese

1 pkg Jimmy Dean Sage Sausage

1 can Rotell Tomatoes

Melt cheese, fry and drain sausage. Mix cheese’s, sausage and tomatoes. It’s ready to eat. Serve with scoops, tortilla chips or raw vegetables.

Date Balls

½ cup butter melted

1 cup sugar

1 cp chopped dates

1 egg

1 cup chopped nuts

2 cups Rice Krispies

Toasted coconut

Place first four ingredients in a saucepan and cook over low heat for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and add the nuts and Rice Krispies. Butter hands and rolls into balls and roll into roasted coconut. Serves 24 people.

Easy Pecan Pie Bars

1 (8-ounce) package refrigerated crescent rolls

1/2 cup sugar

3/4 cup chopped pecans

3/4 cup corn syrup

1 egg, beaten

1 tablespoon butter, melted · 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Separate crescent dough into 2 large rectangles. Press rectangles over bottom and 1/2 inch up sides of prepared baking pan. Press to seal perforations in dough. Bake 5 minutes. In a medium bowl, combine remaining ingredients; pour over crust. Bake an additional 15 to 20 minutes, or until golden. Let cool; cut into bars.

Peggy Hall Wall has been covering the King Community for many years and can be reached at peggyhwall@yahoo.com or 336-813-6231.

http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_new-Peggy-Wall.jpg