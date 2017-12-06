Nancy Reynolds News

Lanny Martin was a patient at the Northern Surry Hospital in Mount Airy and was later transferred to the Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem. Please keep him and Shirley in your prayers.

Dorothy Simmons has been in the hospital also.

Hallie Hall was admitted to Northern Surry Hospital in Mount Airy on Saturday evening.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Rex Coleman. He did work as a driver for Gordon Oil Co a few years ago.

Sympathy is extended also to the family of Harvey “Bud” Hicks. His service was held at Brown Mountain Church Friday. He was the brother to Homer Hicks.

Sympathy is also extended to the family of Jane Rosenquist who lived on Brims Grove Church Road.

Happy Birthday to Mary Sue Chapman and Penny Tipping!

Several people in our neighborhood enjoyed the Pilot Christmas parade Saturday night

The Rock House Ruritan Club are having their turkey shoots every Saturday night until further notice. Food will be available at 5 PM with the shooting starting at 6 PM. Come out and enjoy the fellowship and fun. They are also collecting Toys for Tots.

Prayer list includes Dorothy Simmons, Lanny Martin, Frances Farmer, Justin Boram, Ann Gordon,.Dexter Sams, Rodney Durham, James Poteat, Ricky Tise, Gene Moser, Lois Tilley, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Robbie Morefield, Basil Gordon, Hickman Simmons, Vicki Gordon, Hallie Hall, Gary Joe Simmons, Michael Palmer, Shirley Martin, Krista Simmons, Billy Gibson, Linda Lane, Donna Bowman Edwards, Hugh Covington, Linda Holland, Teresa Sisk, Scotty Marshall, Dan Puckett, Allen Puckett, Calvin Love, Elizabeth Essick, and Deborah Inman. Several of these mentioned have cancer and need your prayers.

http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Juanita-Gordy-color.jpg