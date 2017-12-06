Sandy Ridge News

The students of Sandy Ridge Elementary School will present a Christmas concert on Thursday, December 7 at 6:30 in the school’s gym. The 2017 Food Drive has begun and your donations of canned food, boxed foods and anything non-perishable will be greatly appreciated. This food drive will benefit the Northern Stokes Food Pantry and Sandy Ridge Elementary backpack buddy program. Bring your donations to the concert and place in a class box of your choice. The class with the most donations will have a pizza party sponsored by the PTA. The deadline to donate food is December 15th. The SRES PTA will serve refreshments after the concert.

Sandy Ridge Music Association welcomes Southern Gentlemen and Almost There to Sandy Ridge Community Center on Saturday, December 9 beginning at 6 pm. We plan to have door prizes as we do every Christmas as well as concessions and 50/50 raffle. Please come out and support these groups as they share their time and talent with our community.

Delta UMC will have their Christmas covered dish supper on Saturday, December 9 at 5 pm in the fellowship hall. On Tuesday, December 12, the church van will depart at 8 am headed to the cheese factory in West Jefferson. Then, on Sunday, December 17, they will present their Christmas Service & Program at 6 pm with a play – “Party for a King”. Thank you, Shelvie Dodson, for the information.

Lena Priddy has news from Oak Ridge Baptist Church. On Saturday, December 16, the Christmas covered dish social will begin at 6 pm. On Sunday, December 17, the children will present their Christmas program at 6 pm. Please keep Lena in your thoughts and prayers as she undergoes more back surgery on Friday the 8th. Also, prayers are needed for Barbara Spencer who broke her ankle and is in a cast to her knee. She is facing surgery in the near future as well.

Riverside Baptist Church (Amostown Road) will present a Christmas play entitled “Christmas in Iraq” on Sunday, December 17 at 6 pm. Carolyn Manuel invites everyone to attend. Refreshments will be served afterwards.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Finding the real joy of Christmas comes not in the hurrying and scurrying to get more done, nor is it found in the purchasing of gifts. We find real joy when we make the Savior the focus of the season.” —Thomas S. Monson

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE

Slow Cooker Creamed Corn (I fixed this and took to my Dad’s for Thanksgiving. It was a hit with everyone. Hope you enjoy!)

5 15 oz. cans corn kernels, drained (drain it well!)

8 slices cooked and chopped bacon

1 cup milk

1 tbsp. sugar

kosher salt

black pepper

8 oz. cream cheese, quartered (Use Philadelphia brand for this recipe.)

1 stick butter, cut into tablespoons

sliced green onions, for garnish

In a 4-qt. slow cooker, add corn, ¾ of the bacon, milk, sugar and season with salt and pepper. Stir. Top with cream cheese and butter. Cover and cook on high for 2 hours, stirring well after 1 hour. Garnish with remaining ¼ of the bacon and green onions and serve. Mine was a little soupy because I used an off-brand cream cheese. Also, next time, I will use heavy cream instead of milk. But, the flavor of this dish is excellent.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.

