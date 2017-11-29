Francisco News

The last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are at the edge of the woods. My woodland creatures are smiling. They like to celebrate too. Now, on to Christmas planning and decorating, although I did see some decorations before Thanksgiving. I, personally, can only do one holiday at a time.

The Francisco Ladies Auxiliary will be having their Annual Christmas Bazaar Saturday, December 2, at the Francisco Community Building. This is an event that I really look forward to. I love that country breakfast! It will be ready at 7:30 am and it has all the good stuff in it; gravy, biscuits, country ham, sausage, eggs, grits, and apples. Doesn’t get any better than that. It’s served until 10:00 am so you have plenty of time to go by and get your belly full. While you’re there, check out the vendors’ crafts and products and purchase gifts for those “hard to buy for because they have everything” people. The vendors will be there until 12 noon. This will be your truly one-stop shop.

The Francisco Fire Department will participate in the Pilot Mountain Christmas Parade Saturday, December 2 at 6:00 pm.

There will be an annual Francisco Fire Department Meeting Sunday, December 3, at the Francisco Fire Department. This meeting, which will be held at 2:00 pm, is open to everyone.

This is the time of year when people need to be really careful while heating their homes. The Francisco Fire Department responded to three fire calls last Saturday. Thank the Lord, no one was hurt.

Also, be mindful of the dangers while putting up your Christmas decorations, especially while using ladders. The decorations are beautiful but you can’t enjoy them if you’re in a hospital bed due to a fall. Just use some common sense.

Please remember Kathy Jo Monday, Brenda Oakley, Ruth Jefferson, Jennifer Overby and Kayla Sawyers Frey in your prayers. All of these precious people are having health issues. Illnesses do not take time off for Christmas. Lift these and others up in prayer.