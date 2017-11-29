If there is to be any peace it will come through being, not having.

The Peace is won by accompanying God in the battle.

The joyfulness of a man prolongs his days.

Men are made for happiness, and anyone who is completely happy has a right to say to himself “I am doing God’s will on earth.”

The best things are nearest; breathe in your nostrils, light in your eyes, flowers at your feet, duties at your hands, the path of God just before you. Then do not grasp at the stars, but do life’s plain, common work as it comes, certain that daily duties and daily bread are the sweetest things of life.

Ice Box Cookies

1 cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 stick soft margarine

1/2 cup shortening

2 eggs

3 ½ cups plain flour

2 tsp soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. vanilla

1 cup chopped nuts

Cream butter and shortening at room temperature with sugar, add eggs, mix well, add salt when sifting flour. Combine the sugar mix with floor. Add flavoring and nuts last. Mix with hands and make into long rolls. Wrap in wax paper and chill. Cut thin slices and place on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees 8-10 minutes, just until brown. This is a family favorite, I’ve made this numerous times.

Peanut Butter Balls

16 oz. peanut creamy butter

1 box powdered sugar

1.5 stick butter

Mix, roll into balls, insert tooth pick to dip easier and chill in freezer about 30 minutes or longer.

Dip into melted chocolate, place onto cookie sheet lined with waxed paper.

Foolproof Dark Chocolate Fudge

3 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

Dash salt

1 cup walnuts, chopped

1 ½ teaspoon vanilla flavoring

In heavy saucepan over low heat, melt chips with sweetened condensed milk and salt. Remove from heat; stir in walnuts and vanilla. Spread evenly into aluminum foil lined 8 or 9 inch square pan. Chill 2 hours or until firm. Turn fudge onto cutting board; peel off foil and cut into squares. Store loosely covered at room temperature.

Cheese Dip

1 pkg. Velvetta Cheese

1 pkg. cream cheese

1 pkg Jimmy Dean Sage Sausage

1 can Rotel Tomatoes

Melt cheese, fry and drain sausage. Mix cheese’s, sausage and tomatoes. It’s ready to eat. Serve with scoops, tortilla chips or raw vegetables.

Easy Pecan Pie Bars

Makes 24

Cook Time 20 minutes

· 1 (8-ounce) package refrigerated crescent rolls

· 1/2 cup sugar

· 3/4 cup chopped pecans

· 3/4 cup corn syrup

· 1 egg, beaten

· 1 tablespoon butter, melted · 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Separate crescent dough into 2 large rectangles. Press rectangles over bottom and 1/2 inch up sides of prepared baking pan. Press to seal perforations in dough. Bake 5 minutes. In a medium bowl, combine remaining ingredients; pour over crust. Bake an additional 15 to 20 minutes, or until golden. Let cool; cut into bars.

Peggy Hall Wall has been covering the King Community for many years and can be reached at peggyhwall@yahoo.com or 336-813-6231.

