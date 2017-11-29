Loaves and Dishes

It’s that time of the year: Christmas cookie time. Recipes are ready to go. You know how many appear on your “good” list and you have checked it twice. But what about Rover? After all, he sees you when you are eating. He knows when you’ve got snacks.

What about Rover’s Christmas cookies? There are a lot of things Rover just can’t eat that range in results from upset tummy to downright dangerous. According to the American Kennel Club, dogs should avoid almonds, chocolate, cinnamon, uncooked fish or eggs, garlic, onions, corn cobs, ice cream and macadamia nuts. So, basically, Rover should avoid most things that scream Christmas!

You might be thinking, I’ll just give Rover a box of dog treats for Christmas. Great idea! Dog treats are safe for dogs to consume. Perfect. But everyone enjoys something homemade, right? Even Rover?

Rover, after all is your best friend and you could bake him a cookie too! You just need to know how. So, here you go. The nice part? Dogs aren’t as picky as humans and they won’t tell their friends if your cookies are less than perfect! Dogs aren’t like that – that is why they are our best friends! Maybe there is a lesson in that, right? (PS – all of these recipes are human safe too – but I wouldn’t recommend it. Dogs love. People, not so much).

Here are a few recipes:

3 Ingredient Dog Cookies

Ingredients

1¼ cup flour (not white – it isn’t good for dogs, but any other kind you want. Whole wheat is a good option)

3 tbs oil

⅓ cup chicken broth/stock (veggie broth is fine too if that suits you – but remember who this is for – he isn’t a vegetarian).

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a baking sheet by lining with parchment.

Mix all ingredients in a bowl. You may have to add extra stock to get a dough that will roll.

Place ball onto a lightly floured surface and roll to 1/8th inch thick

Cut into shapes and place on prepared sheet.

Bake 15-20 minutes then turn the oven off and leave the sheet in the oven till cool – this dries the biscuit out to allow for keeping longer.

2 Ingredient Dog Cookies

Ingredients:

2 jars (4 oz each) pureed meat or vegetable baby food

2 cups flour (any type except white flour like people eat – wheat is fine)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Prepare a baking sheet by lining with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, mix the ingredients to form a dough.

Turn the ball out onto a lightly floured surface, roll out to ¼-inch thick and cut into shapes.

Bake for 20-25 minutes. Turn off the oven and let the biscuits sit in there on the tray until oven is completely cool this helps the biscuits to stay shelf stable after baking.

Sweet Potato Dog Biscuits

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked, mashed sweet potatoes

1 cup quick oats

¾ cup cornmeal

¾-1 cup warm water*

1½ – 2 cups whole wheat flour

Instructions

*Start with the lowest amount, add more if necessary

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, mix the sweet potatoes, oats and cornmeal. Add ¾ cup of water and mix well. Let this sit for 10 minutes.

Add only enough flour to make a rollable dough. Turn out the dough ball onto a lightly floured surface and knead for about 1 minute.

Roll dough out to about ¼-inch thickness. Cut into desired shapes

Place on prepared pan and bake for 30-35 minutes. Let the pan set in the oven until cool. This prepares the biscuits to keep for a while after baking – it dries them out.

