Nancy Reynolds News

We hope everyone had a nice and safe Thanksgiving. Family and friends of ours met at the Rock House Ruritan Club and shared a delicious lunch. Valerie and Anthony Bowman came up from Myrtle Beach and spent the weekend.

Jenny Boram sprained her ankle just as her husband Justin was recovering from his knee surgery.

Happy birthday to Norman Francis and Leonard McCreary.

The Rock House Ruritan Club are having their turkey shoots every Saturday night until further notice. Food will be available at 5 p.m. with the shooting starting at 6 p.m. Come out and enjoy the fellowship and fun. They are also collecting Toys for Tots.

Prayer list includes Rex Coleman, Frances Farmer, Justin Boram, Ann Gordon, Dexter Sams, Rodney Durham, James Poteat, Ricky Tise, Gene Moser, Lois Tilley, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Robbie Morefield, Basil Gordon, Hickman Simmons, Vicki Gordon, Hallie Hall, Gary Joe Simmons, Michael Palmer, Shirley Martin, Krista Simmons, Billy Gibson, Linda Lane, Donna Bowman Edwards, Hugh Covington, Linda Holland, Teresa Sisk, Scotty Marshall, Dan Puckett, Allen Puckett, Calvin Love, Elizabeth Essick, and Deborah Inman. Several of these mentioned have cancer and need your prayers.

