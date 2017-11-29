Sandy Ridge News

Sandy Ridge Community Center was packed this past Saturday as the community showed their love and support at the benefit for Robert Hodge. Robert’s wife, Donna, said “I want to thank everybody for coming out. I am so appreciative and thankful for this God sent blessing. It was a super turnout and many thanks to Beth Ann Durham, Pam Bullins, the singers – Chords of Faith, The Fitzgeralds, Freddie Neal & The Hi-Tech Hillbillies and everyone who helped with the 50/50 raffle, the door prizes and the cooking.”

The 9th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Toy Drive will be Saturday, December 2 at 6 pm at the fire department. Sponsored by Sandy Ridge Ruritan Club and hosted by NE Stokes Volunteer Fire Dept., they will be collecting toys and non-perishable food. There will be professional photography packages available with special guest, Santa Claus. Packages are free if you donate a new toy with a value of $10 or more. Packages will be $10 without a toy donation. These will be available for pick-up at Red Top Café on December 4.

The parents of Girl Scout Troop #2072 will have a Pancake Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 2 from 8 – 11 am at Delta UMC Fellowship Hall. Come on out and get pancakes, bacon, sausage, coffee, juice or water for $7/plate and $5 for veterans and kids. There will also be gifts for sale, bake sale and crafts. All money raised will be used to send the girl scouts to Washington, DC in March.

Don’t miss the Christmas Holiday Market, sponsored by Sandy Ridge PTA, on Saturday, December 2 from 10 -4 at the fire department. There will be local vendors and crafters, a kid’s area and concessions. Remember to “shop local, shop handmade.”

Sandy Ridge Elementary School will present a Christmas program on Thursday, December 7, at 6:30 in the school gym. All students will be performing; and thanks to Paula Whitfield, Music Teacher, for all her hard work in putting this program together for our enjoyment.

If you do not already cut and share your Box Tops for Education with Sandy Ridge Elementary School, please consider to do so. They are located on participating products throughout the grocery store. Don’t throw them away; our school stretches their dollars and could use your support. You can drop off at the school or send by a student.

Riverside Baptist Church is getting ready for their Christmas play – “Christmas in Iraq” which will be presented on Sunday, December 17 at 6 pm. Plan to attend!

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“For every minute you are angry, you lose sixty seconds of happiness.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE

I tried several new recipes for the Thanksgiving dinner at my Dad’s and at home with my children. I will share all later, but this is one of my favorites.

Smothered Green Beans

4 cans (14.5 oz.) green beans, rinsed and drained

10 slices of bacon, cooked

2 tbsp. soy sauce

1/3 cup light brown sugar

¼ cup butter, melted

1 tsp. garlic powder

¼ tsp. pepper and ¼ tsp. salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place the drained green beans into a large mixing bowl. Set aside. In a large skillet, cook bacon until almost done, but not too crispy. Remove from skillet, drain on paper towel and cut into large pieces and set aside. Combine soy sauce, brown sugar, melted butter, garlic powder, salt and pepper into a small bowl. Stir until well combined. Pour mixture over green beans and add bacon. Gently stir, until beans are evenly coated. Place the green beans into 9 x 13 casserole dish and bake uncovered for 30 minutes.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.

