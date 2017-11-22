Francisco News

Happy Thanksgiving Week! We are about to enter the time of year when each of us can look back and reflect on how really blessed we are. I love to remember the Thanksgivings past and think of how mama made each one special. Every item, from the celery stuffing to the sweet potato pie, I can still remember the smell. Thanksgiving is not only about being thankful for what you have; it’s about being thankful for what you had.

We will have another class Monday evening, November 27, at the Francisco Community Building. This class, “How to Use Your Smart Phone” should prove to be very useful. This includes instructions about the IPhone as well as the android. The class starts at 7:00 pm and is open to the public.

Plans are currently underway for the Francisco Ladies Auxiliary Annual Christmas Bazaar Saturday, December 2, at the Francisco Community Building. A country breakfast buffet will be ready at 7:00 am and will be available till 10:00 am. Vendors will be on hand for those who wish to do some Christmas shopping after breakfast. If you would like to set up a table to sell your products, please give Sue Payne a call at 336-351-4272. Bring a friend and eat till you’re full and shop till you drop!

The Bookmobile will be at the Francisco Community Building instead of Francisco Elementary School now on Mondays. Take advantage of this service. Go by and check out a book to read while you’re off for the holidays. The Bookmobile comes by on Mondays from 10:00 am-12 noon.