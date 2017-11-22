Nancy Reynolds News

Alvin Sams is a patient in the Baptist Hospital.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Kim Hall who passed away from cancer on Monday, Nov. 13th

Sympathy is also extended to the family of Ruth McDaniel who passed away at the age of 102. Funeral services were held Saturday at Brims Grove Baptist Church.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Jeff Rule who was buried Saturday.

David Gunter of Pennsylvania visited family and friends over the weekend.

Keith Johnson enjoyed his birthday with Sandy DeHart on an overnight trip to Boone.

Ritchie Marion has broken his leg.

We hope and pray all our readers enjoy the Thanksgiving holidays with family and friends. Stay safe!

The Rock House Ruritan Club would like to thank everyone for their support at their vendor day sale last Saturday.

The Rock House Ruritan Club are having their turkey shoots every Saturday night until further notice. Food will be available at 5 PM with the shooting starting at 6 PM. Come out and enjoy the fellowship and fun. They are also collecting Toys for Tots.

Prayer list includes Rex Coleman, Frances Farmer, Justin Boram, Ann Gordon,.Dexter Sams, Rodney Durham, James Poteat, Ricky Tise, Gene Moser, Lois Tilley, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Robbie Morefield, Basil Gordon, Hickman Simmons, Vicki Gordon, Hallie Hall, Gary Joe Simmons, Michael Palmer, Shirley Martin, Krista Simmons, Billy Gibson, Linda Lane, Donna Bowman Edwards, Hugh Covington, Linda Holland, Teresa Sisk, Scotty Marshall, Dan Puckett, Allen Puckett, Calvin Love, Elizabeth Essick, and Deborah Inman. Several of these mentioned have cancer and need your prayers.

