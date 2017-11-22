Sandy Ridge News

There will be a benefit for Robert Hodge on Saturday, November 25 from 5 – 9 pm at Sandy Ridge Community Center. A hot dog meal will be served for $5 consisting of hot dog, chips, dessert and drink. There will be door prizes, 50/50 raffle, silent auction, bake sale and music by Chords of Faith, The Fitzgeralds, Harvey Hawks & Friends and Freddie Neal. Team Robert T-Shirts are for sale – “Stronger Than You Think” – $15 in youth and adult sizes. To order, contact Beth Ann Durham at 336-563-8576 or see Pam Bullins at Red Top Café. Shirts will be ready for pick-up at the cafe on Friday, November 24.

Delta UMC will have a Praise Service on Sunday, November 26 at 6 pm. Come on out and listen to The Kinders, a southern gospel group from Low Gap, NC.

The parents of Girl Scout Troop #2072 will have a Pancake Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 2 from 8 – 11 am at Delta UMC Fellowship Hall. Come on out and get pancakes, bacon, sausage, coffee, juice or water for $7/plate and $5 for veterans and kids. There will also be gifts for sale, bake sale and crafts. All money raised will be used to send the girl scouts to Washington, DC in March.

The 9th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Toy Drive will be Saturday, December 2 at 6 pm at the fire department. Sponsored by Sandy Ridge Ruritan Club and hosted by NE Stokes Volunteer Fire Dept., they will be collecting toys and non-perishable food. There will be professional photography packages available with special guest, Santa Claus. Packages are free if you donate a new toy with a value of $10 or more. Packages will be $10 without a toy donation. These will be available for pick-up at Red Top Café on December 4.

Sandy Ridge Elementary School will present a Christmas program on Thursday, December 7, at 6:30 in the school gym. All students will be performing; and thanks to Paula Whitfield, Music Teacher, for all her hard work in putting this program together for our enjoyment.

Riverside Baptist Church is planning their Christmas play – “Christmas In Iraq” on Sunday, December 17 at 6 pm. Mark your calendars!

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

At Grandma’s House

I like the taste of turkey any time throughout the year,

But, it never seems to taste as good as when Thanksgiving’s here,

Could be it’s all the trimmings that is cooked with it to eat,

But, I think it’s eating at Grandma’s house that makes it such a treat.

TheHolidaySpot.com

I hope everyone has a wonderful Thanksgiving with your family. Citizen of the Week and Tried & Tasted Recipe will be back next week.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.

