Francisco News

It’s countdown time now till the holidays. With Thanksgiving here and Christmas just around the corner, I’m wondering where the time went. Seems like just last week we were talking about summer. Let’s face it. Most of us are really blessed and have all of what we need and most of what we want. Maybe we should set our focus on being a blessing to someone else over the next month and a half.

One way we can do this is the Soup in a Bowl event at Hanging Rock State Park Saturday, November 18. For a $20 admission fee, you get a hand crafted bowl with which you fill with one of six delicious homemade soups or chili. The bowl is yours to keep and all proceeds go to the King Outreach Ministry, East Stokes Ministry and the Northern Stokes Food Pantry. This event is from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm and everyone is invited. Enjoy a meal at our beautiful Hanging Rock State Park, go home with a beautiful handcrafted bowl, and just like that – you have been a blessing to those in need!

Another way to “be a blessing” is come to the Ruritan Cash Bingo at the Francisco Community Building, Saturday, November 18. Hot dogs will be available for purchase at 6:00 pm and the games start at 7:00 pm. The cost is $20 for 20 games and all proceeds go to the Francisco Ruritan Club. This is such a great organization and does so much for our community. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday evening, November 19, at the Francisco Community Building, we will have “Community Decides” meeting. From 4:30-5:30 pm, discussions will be held on what to do with the funds that were made from the 2016 Francisco Farmfest. Originally this money was designated for the use of repurposing the Francisco Elementary School. Since the school has been purchase by Chestnut Street Investments, LLC, we need your input on what to use the funds for. Give us some ideas that you feel need to be addressed. What are some attainable goals for our area? The community, as a whole, must make the decisions. After the discussions, we will have a neighborhood covered dish supper. Bring your ideas to the table as well as your favorite meats, vegetables or desserts. Let’s make this a pre -Thanksgiving event. Everyone is invited to attend.

Happy birthday to Alfred Dunkley! Alfred celebrated with family at Coronet Restaurant in Rural Hall.

Please be in prayer for the Bob Frans Family. Anyone that worked at the J.P. Stevens-Carolina Plant will remember Bob from the HR department. He always a smile on his face. His mother, Frances Frans, lives in the Johnstown community.

Also remember the Bernice Handy Family. Bernice was a fixture at the Dry Pond Café. He will lovingly be remembered by family, friends and neighbors as one with always a kind word. He amazed people with the way he never let his disability get in the way of doing what needed to be done. I am blessed by having known him.