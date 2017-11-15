Nancy Reynolds News

The Rock House Ruritan Club are collecting Toys for Tots at their turkey shoots.

Dexter Sams is now at home after receiving cancer treatments. Please continue to pray for him.

Sanders McHone spent a few days in the hospital and is back home now.

Rex Coleman is a patient at the Northern Hospital of Surry County.

Happy Birthday to Paul Hooker, Dennis Manuel, Marty Inman, and Keith Johnson.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Tammy Dunmon Lawson. She was the daughter of the late Lonnie and Ruby Dunmon. She is survived by one son Chris Lawson; 2 brothers Randy and Barry; 1 sister Vickie Lawson and 2 grandchildren. Funeral services were conducted Saturday at the Brims Grove Baptist Church.

The Rock House Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Vendor Day sale on November 18th from 8AM to 1PM. Food will be available. If you would like to rent a table, please call Mary Romine at 336-351-6551 or Nancy Speaks at 336-351-4110. Crafts and baked goods will be available.

The Rock House Ruritan Club are having their turkey shoots every Saturday night until further notice. Food will be available at 5 PM with the shooting starting at 6 PM. Come out and enjoy the fellowship and fun.

Prayer list includes Rex Coleman, Frances Farmer, Justin Boram, Ann Gordon,.Dexter Sams, Rodney Durham, James Poteat, Ricky Tise, Gene Moser, Lois Tilley, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Robbie Morefield, Basil Gordon, Hickman Simmons, Vicki Gordon, Hallie Hall, Gary Joe Simmons, Michael Palmer, Shirley Martin, Krista Simmons, Billy Gibson, Linda Lane, Donna Bowman Edwards, Hugh Covington, Linda Holland, Teresa Sisk, Scotty Marshall, Kim Hall, Dan Puckett, Allen Puckett, Calvin Love, Elizabeth Essick, and Deborah Inman. Several of these mentioned have cancer and need your prayers.

