Sandy Ridge News

NE Stokes Fire Dept. will have stew for sale on Saturday, November 18. Stew will be ready at 11 am for $6.00/qt. To order in advance, call 871-2334.

There will be a benefit for Jimmy Goins on Saturday, November 18 from 11 am to 4 pm at Sandy Ridge Community Center. Music will be provided by Hubert Lawson & The Bluegrass Country Boys, Robert Tilley & The Hard Times Band and Victory Ministries Trio.

Delta UMC will have a Thanksgiving meal on Sunday, November 19 at 5 pm in the fellowship hall. They will also have a Praise Service on Sunday November 26 at 6 pm. Everyone is invited.

There will be a benefit for Robert Hodge on Saturday, November 25 from 5 – 9 pm at Sandy Ridge Community Center. A hot dog meal will be served for $5 consisting of hot dog, chips, dessert and drink. There will be door prizes, 50/50 raffle, silent auction, bake sale and music by Chords of Faith, The Fitzgeralds, Harvey Hawks & Friends and the band from Hillbilly Hideaway. Team Robert T-Shirts are for sale – “Stronger Than You Think” – $15 in youth and adult sizes. To order, contact Beth Ann Durham at 336-563-8576 or see Pam Bullins at Red Top Cafe. Shirts will be ready for pick-up at the café on Friday, November 24.

The parents of Girl Scout Troop #2072 will have a Pancake Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 2 from 8 – 11 am at Delta UMC Fellowship Hall. Come on out and get pancakes, bacon, sausage, coffee, juice or water for $7/plate and $5 for veterans and kids. There will also be gifts for sale, bake sale and crafts. All money raised will be used to send the girl scouts to Washington, DC in March.

Riverside Baptist Church is planning their Christmas play – “Christmas In Iraq” on Sunday, December 17 at 6 pm. Mark your calendars!

CITIZEN OF THE WEEK

I really enjoyed talking to Lester Pulliam last week. So, this week, I called his twin brother, Paul. Of course, like Lester, he was born in 1930 to Charlie and Louvenia Pulliam. He also attended Sandy Ridge School, but did not finish. He said, “A lot of kids back then had to quit, and I quit to help Daddy farm. If I had the chance to do anything over or do differently, I would have finished school.” His sister, Ethel, lives in FL and Linda lives in Mayodan. His brother, Charlie Daniel, passed away in 1967.

At the urging of his friend, Fred Lawson, he voluntarily joined the Army in December of 1948. His basic training was at Ft. Jackson, SC. After basic, he was stationed at Ft. Lewis Army Base in Washington and then spent 13 months in Hawaii. He was deployed to Korea in July of 1950. He said for 18 months he and Fred were stationed together. But, when he got sent to Korea, Fred was sent to Japan. He said, “The Chinese overrun us in N. Korea. I never heard from Fred again. He is still MIA; they never found his body. We were both from the same area; he was just like a brother to me. If I could have dinner one more time with anybody, it would be him. I would love to sit down at McDonald’s or Hardee’s and have a good long talk.”

After one year on the 5th Regiment Combat Team, he was rotated out in June of 1951 and came home. On Christmas Eve of the same year, he married Foxy, a young lady he met in school when they were 10 – 12 years old. He said she told him she would wait for him. He finished out his tour in Ft. Jackson and came home every weekend to see her. They have a son, Rodney, who also lives in Sandy Ridge.

After the Army, Paul worked at Pine Hall Brick, drove a truck for Lloyd’s Wholesale Co. for 13 years, operated a service station for 3 years and eventually retired from Washington Mills (Tultex) in 1993 after working there for 24 years.

Paul and his wife built a house in Mayodan in 1955 and moved to Sandy Ridge in 1974. They are members of Delta UMC. He said his biggest inspiration in life would have to be his parents. He said his Daddy kept him in line and did not lie. When he said he was going to get a whipping, he got a whipping. He said, “I looked up to him and respected him.”

I asked him about his hobbies/interests and he said, “I plant a garden. Love to do anything outside. My wife says I will find something to do, as long as it is outside.”

Currently, Paul travels to Kernersville 3 days a week for dialysis and has for almost two years.

I wish you the best; and thank you so much Mr. Pulliam for your service to our country. Thank you for taking the time to let us get to know you better.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.” —Willie Nelson

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE

Chocolate Chip Cookie Delight

1 tube refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough

1 pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 carton (12 oz.) frozen whipped topping, thawed, divided

3 cups cold 2% milk

1 pkg. (3.9 oz.) instant chocolate pudding mix

1 pkg. (3.9 oz.) instant vanilla pudding mix

Miniature semisweet chocolate chips, chopped nuts, chocolate curls (optional)

Let cookie dough stand at room temperature for 5 – 10 minutes to soften. Press into an ungreased 13 x 9 baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 14-16 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Fold in 1-3/4 cups whipped topping. Spread over crust. In a large bowl, whisk milk and pudding mixes for 2 minutes. Spread over cream cheese layer. Top with remaining whipped topping. Sprinkle with chocolate chips, chocolate curls or nuts if desired. Cover and refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight until firm. Option: You may substitute cookie dough crust by using graham cracker crust. Combine 2 cups graham cracker crumbs, 2 tbsp. granulated sugar and ½ cup melted butter. Press into bottom of pan and bake for 10 minutes. Cool completely.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.

