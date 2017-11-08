Francisco News

We welcome November! Some of the fall leaves are just gorgeous! I was at a customer’s house the other day, and she had a gingko tree. Never heard of it, but it looked like it was plugged in. It was literally glowing yellow. She said there were a lot of them in Old Salem. Just beautiful!

The Francisco Fire Department and local organizations had their Family Night last Sunday evening. They enjoyed supper and awards were given to the outstanding members of each organization. Betty Wright was voted Ladies Auxiliary Member of the Year. Atherton Jessup, Firefighter of the Year; Stephen Jessup, Rescue Member of the Year; David Parker, Ruritan of the Year; Kevin Sexton was recognized by the Community Building Board for his work on the community building this year. Other awards were Cody Bennett, Rookie of the Year; Alfred Dunkley, Most Calls Run; and Kevin Smith, Stephen Jessup and Texie Jessup were recognized with a Service Award. Greg Collins and Earl Wright were congratulated on their retirement. We are blessed to have these and other volunteers as members of our community.

Don’t forget the Stokes County Arts Council’s Soup in a Bowl Event Saturday, November 18, at Hanging Rock State Park. For a $20 admission fee, you will receive a locally hand crafted bowl with which you may fill with one of six different soups or chili. This worthwhile event will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm and proceeds go to the King Outreach Ministry, East Stokes Outreach Ministry and Northern Stokes Food Pantry here in Francisco. Everyone is invited to attend.

The Francisco Ruritan Club will host a Cash Bingo Saturday, November 18, at the Francisco Community Building. The cost is $20 for 20 games. Hot dogs will be available for purchase at 6:00 pm and the games start at 7:00 pm. Please bring a friend and enjoy an evening of fun.

We will have a “Community Decides Meeting” Sunday evening, November 19, from 4:30-5:30 pm, at the Francisco Community Building. Money that was raised from the 2016 Francisco Farmfest was originally allocated for the repurposing of the elementary school. Now, decisions must to be made on where that money needs to be spent and benefit the community the most. This IS a community meeting. We need your input, thoughts and ideas. Please bring your favorite covered dish and we will enjoy fellowship and food afterward! Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Francisco Ladies Auxiliary is still looking for vendors for their Annual Christmas Bazaar which will be held Saturday, December 2, at the Francisco Community Building. If interested in selling your products or crafts at the Bazaar, please call Sue Payne at 336-351-4272.

Please keep the Nannie Lou Anderson Family in your prayers. Nannie Lou passed away Saturday, November 4 and was such a treasured member of our Dan River Baptist Church. She will be missed by all who knew her.