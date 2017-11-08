Nov. 18 Kingswood United Methodist Bazaar, Sat. 8 a.m. at 6840 University Pkwy in Rural Hall.

Stokes Family YMCA is signing up players for the Y Winter Basketball. Basketball is offered for every level, starting from Little Dribblers to age 18 years. Sign up early to ensure you get the best practice day and time for your family’s schedule.

Humanity Restore of Stokes County, 336-985-3211 is located at 115-117 East Dalton Road in King and is open Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p./m.

The Bazaar will be at Trinity United Methodist Church, King on Saturday, November 11 from 8 to 11 a.m. Breakfast will be served, baked and canned goods, chicken pies, crafts, holiday reruns, pecans and other items will be available to purchase. A hand quilted queen size quilt will be given away. Please return the quilt ticket money to Beth Carroll by November 5. Proceeds from the bazaar go to support mission projects through the work of the UMW.

Pineapple Rice Pudding

1 c. uncooked rice

1 8 oz. can crushed pineapple

½ c. margarine

1 tsp. salt

½ c. sugar

2 eggs, separated

1 tsp vanilla

½ c. milk

Boil rice in about 1 quart salted water until soft, about 20-25 minutes. Strain in colander and cool off with cold water. Place rice in mixing bowl and add sugar, egg yolks, salt, butter, vanilla, milk and crushed pineapple. Fold in egg whites which have been beaten stiffy. Pour into greased baking dish and bake at 350 degrees for approximately 40-50 minutes until golden brown.

Macaroni and Cheesy Chicken Baked Casserole

Ingredients

3 cups uncooked elbow macaroni

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper

1 lb uncooked chicken, finely chopped

2 bags (11 oz each) Green Giant™ Steamers™ frozen healthy colors market blend vegetables

3 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups milk

1 ½ teaspoons onion salt 3 cups shredded Cheddar cheese (12 oz) 1 can (10 3/4 oz) condensed cream of chicken soup 1 ½ cups Progresso™ panko crispy bread crumbs

¼ cup butter, melted

½ teaspoon garlic salt

½ teaspoon pepper

Directions

1 Heat oven to 375°F. Cook and drain macaroni as directed on package. Place in 13×9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish.

2 Meanwhile, in 10-inch skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Sprinkle salt and pepper over chicken; add to skillet. Cook chicken, stirring frequently, until golden brown and no longer pink in center. 3 Sprinkle cooked chicken evenly over top of cooked macaroni in dish. Spread frozen vegetables on top of chicken.

4 In same skillet, melt 3 tablespoons butter over medium heat. With whisk, scrape any browned bits from bottom of skillet into butter. Stir in flour with whisk until paste forms. Gradually stir in milk, beating with whisk. Stir in onion salt, 2 cups of the cheese and the soup until mixture is smooth and well combined. Pour cheese mixture over vegetables in dish. 5 Sprinkle remaining 1 cup Cheddar cheese over top. In small bowl, place bread crumbs. Pour melted butter over crumbs. Add garlic salt and pepper; stir until crumbs are coated with butter.

6 Bake 30 minutes or until mixture is bubbly and bread crumbs are browned.

Peggy Hall Wall has been covering the King Community for many years and can be reached at peggyhwall@yahoo.com or 336-813-6231.

