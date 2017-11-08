Nancy Reynolds News

Roger Boles has been a patient in the hospital at Winston Salem. Please keep him in your prayers.

Justin Boram had an accident requiring knee surgery last week.

James Poteat is in the hospital at this time.

Joe and Sandra Bennett went to Thailand to visit their son and daughter in law. Joe has been posting pictures of him with a very large tiger he is sitting next to.

The Rock House Ruritan Club are collecting Toys for Tots at the turkey shoots.

The Rock House Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Vendor Day sale on November 18th from 8AM to 1PM. Food will be available. If you would like to rent a table, please call Mary Romine at 336-351-6551 or Nancy Speaks at 336-351-4110.

The Rock House Ruritan Club are having their turkey shoots every Saturday night until further notice. Food will be available at 5 PM with the shooting starting at 6 PM. Come out and enjoy the fellowship and fun.

Prayer list includes Roger Boles, Dexter Sams, Rodney Durham, Barbara Cromer, James Poteat, Jan Cox, Nancy Palmer, Ricky Tise, Gene Moser, Lois Tilley, Loyd Sams, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Robbie Morefield, Basil Gordon, Hickman Simmons, Vicki Gordon, Hallie Hall, Tammy Lawson, Gary Joe Simmons, Michael Palmer, Shirley Martin, Krista Simmons, Billy Gibson, Linda Lane, Donna Bowman Edwards, Hugh Covington, Linda Holland, Teresa Sisk, Scotty Marshall, Kim Hall, Dan Puckett, Allen Puckett, Calvin Love, Elizabeth Essick, and Deborah Inman. Several of these mentioned have cancer and need your prayers.

