Francisco News

Last Sunday afternoon, I was blessed to be invited to participate in a meeting with some of the volunteers of the Northern Stokes Food Pantry located here in Francisco. Our local Food Pantry is one of four in Stokes County to help families in need. The doors are open on the first and the third Thursday of every month and currently assisting approximately ninety-five families. Folks, this is a lot of food helping families in need. Most of the food at the local Food Pantry comes from the Second Harvest Food Bank located in Winston Salem. Here, our Food Pantry can purchase food items for 19 cents per pound, this is meat included! This is a great deal, right?? But here is the kicker… with so many disasters and need in the area, the Second Harvest is running significantly low on supplies. Now, the Food Pantry has to shop at the grocery stores to maintain our shelves. They can’t get it at 19 cents a pound there. Here is where you come in!!! WE NEED HELP!! We need area churches, Sunday school classes, organizations and just caring individuals to help supply our Northern Stokes Food Pantry. Whether it’s monetary or food items, please contribute. We are entering the holiday season, a season of giving. Most of us have been blessed beyond measure. I, myself, was not raised with a silver spoon, but I never went to bed hungry. Some children cannot say this. With some, the only meal they have is the one they have in school. This shouldn’t happen. These families should not come to our Food Pantry for help, only to find the doors locked because they ran out of food. Please make this a priority on your list of organizations to help during these fall and winter months. Please mail monetary donations to Northern Stokes Food Pantry c/o Joel Moorefield 1565 Moorefield Road, Danbury, NC 27016. Make your check out to the Northern Stokes Food Pantry. Volunteers are also needed on the first and third Wednesdays and Thursdays of every month. If interested, please call Sandra Hooker at 336-414-6484 or email at slhooker@surry.net . You may also call Ruth Ann Harden at 919-360-2604 or email at ruthallenharden@gmail.com

The Stokes County Arts Council has been a key supporter of our Food Pantry. On Saturday, Nov. 18, at Hanging Rock State Park, the Arts Council will host the Third Annual Soup in a Bowl. For a $20 admission fee, you will receive a beautiful, locally hand crafted bowl which you may fill with one of six varieties of soups or chili. The bowl is yours to keep and proceeds go to the Northern Stokes Food Pantry, King Outreach Ministry and East Stokes Outreach Ministry. What a wonderful and tasty way to help our local Food Pantry.

The new date for the Crochet Class is Tuesday, November 7, at the Francisco Community building. The class starts at 7:00 pm. Please bring a size E and J crochet hook, kitchen towel, yarn or crochet thread, and a ¾” button. There is a $5 charge for the class.

Due to the overwhelming response to the One on One Fitness class, instructor, Sharon McGeeney, says you only have until November 18 to book your appointment. For more information, please call her at 336-325-0497 or email at www.dreamerofdreams35@yahoo.com .

There will be a Cash Bingo at the Francisco Community Building Saturday, Nov. 18. Hot dogs will be available for purchase at 6:00 pm and the games start at 7:00 pm. The cost is $20 for twenty games. This Bingo event is sponsored by the Francisco Ruritan Club.

Be sure to mark your calendar for the “Community Decides” meeting Sunday, November 19, at the Francisco Community Building. We need as many participants as possible to help make major decisions on how the funds that were raised from the FarmFest 2016 are to be spent. This money was originally set aside for the repurposing of the Francisco Elementary School. Now we have other options that need to be considered. The meeting will be from 4:30-5:30 pm and a covered dish supper will follow. Please bring your family, neighbors and your favorite covered dish and help decide where the funds would benefit the community the most. This is the opportunity for your voice to be heard. Your attendance and ideas are greatly appreciated.

Please keep the Laura Lee Shelton family in your prayers. Mrs. Shelton passed away October 26. Also put Ruth Jefferson and her family on your prayer list. Ruth is dealing with some health issues.