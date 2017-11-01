Loaves and Dishes

Do you have a serious case of November on the brain? Are you already thinking about a turkey the size of a small foreign country? How about the perfect stuffing? Cranberries or no cranberries? (that is the question)

November typically means shorter days, warm heavier foods and planning for the holidays. At my house, we love hot soups with grilled cheese, macaroni and cheese and hot sandwiches.

That said, you probably need a few quick and easy crockpot recipes to keep you going because if nothing else, November is a busy month. I thought I could help you out with that part of your November.

Here are a couple of crockpot recipes that we love!

Do you have a crockpot recipe that you love? I would be delighted if you would tell me all about it! You can reach me at wendi@loavesanddishes.net or you can find more of my recipes at www.loavesanddishes.net

CROCKPOT STROGANOFF

Ingredients:

2 lbs sirloin steak

Salt and pepper

1 medium sized onion – chopped small

4 cloves garlic – minced

8 oz fresh button mushrooms – sliced

8 oz American cheese food (Velveeta type)

1 Can Cream of mushroom soup

½ cup milk

2 Tbs A-1 Sauce

½ Cup grated parmesan cheese

1 tbs lemon juice

4 oz cream cheese

½ Cup sour cream

1 bundle of fresh thyme sprigs tied together with cotton kitchen string.

1 cup frozen small peas

Salt and pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Remove the meat from the packaging and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Allow to set out on the counter while you assemble the other items. Place all of the items except the fresh thyme and the peas in the crock pot together. Stir well. Lay the thyme sprig on top and place the lid on the crockpot. Set the crock pot on low and come back in 8 hours. About 10 minutes before serving, remove the thyme bundle and then stir in the frozen peas – replace the lid and allow to warm for 10 mins. Serve over wide egg noodles or conversely over toast.

CROCKPOT BBQ

Ingredients:

1 Boston Butt Pork Roast

1 Bottle of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce (any flavor)

1 packet of Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning

¼ Cup Strawberry Jam

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Place pork roast in the crockpot – fat side up. Cover with the other ingredients. Turn crockpot on low. In 8-10 hours, remove the roast, shred with forks, return to the juices in the crockpot and stir well. Serve on buns or with sides. Freezes well.

LIP LICKING CHILI

Ingredients:

1 lb of ground beef – browned

1 onion chopped

1 packet of hidden valley ranch seasoning

1 packet of taco seasoning

1 can of black beans

1 can of pinto beans

1 can of cannellini beans

1 can of chili beans

2 cans of fire roasted chopped tomatoes

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Add all of the ingredients to the crockpot, set on low. Ready to serve in 8 hours. Serve as chili with cornbread or over corn chips.

