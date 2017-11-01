Annual Awards Banquet will be November 2 at 6:30 at Jefferson Christian Church. King Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the event. This year they are honoring Little Italy Restaurant as their Business Leader of the Year (Giuseppe & Salvatore Looz), Lou Charland as Retired Community Leader, MADIK (Make a Difference in King) with Duke Energy Citizenship Award, and West Stokes High School Student Tech Team with Better Business Innovation Award. Town & Country will be catering the meal.

Gone but not forgotten – Brent Wall left us on November 2, 2012. Brent there has not been a day gone by that I didn’t think of you. It has been a long five years. We have always loved you and will continue until we see you again. Love, mother.

Stokes Family YMCA- , Y Winter Basketball – Basketball is offered for every level, starting from Little Dribblers to age 18 years. Sign up early, starting October 2, to ensure you get the best practice day and time for your family’s schedule.

Humanity Restore of Stokes County, 336-985-3211 is located at 115-117 East Dalton Road in King and is open Thursday and Friday, 11 am- 5 pm and Saturday 10 am – 5 pm.

Happy birthday to my dad, Lester Bryan Hall, whose birthday is November 3. He is in Heaven with a lot of other family members. We miss you, dad.

The Bazaar will be at Trinity United Methodist Church, King on Saturday, November 11 from 8 to 11 a.m. Breakfast will be served, baked and canned goods, chicken pies, crafts, holiday reruns, pecans and other items will be available to purchase. A hand quilted queen size quilt will be given away. Please return the quilt ticket money to Beth Carroll by November 5. Proceeds from the bazaar go to support mission projects through the work of the UMW.

FRIED SWEET POTATOES

Sweet potatoes

1 stick butter

2 cups sugar

Peel potatoes and slice thinly. Put in plastic bowl with lid and pour sugar over them. Use 1 cup of sugar for small bowl. Let set overnight. Melt 1 stick butter in large skillet and pour potatoes over melted butter. Cook covered over medium heat until tender. Remove lid and continue cooking until liquid is almost gone and potatoes are waxy.

COCONUT BUTTERMILK PIE

5 eggs

½ cup butter, melted

¾ cup buttermilk

2 cups sugar

1 cup coconut

2 unbaked pie shells

Mix all ingredients and pour into 2 unbaked pie shells. Bake at 350degrees for 30 minutes

Peggy Hall Wall has been covering the King Community for many years and can be reached at peggyhwall@yahoo.com or 336-813-6231.

