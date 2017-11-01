Sandy Ridge News

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive on Saturday, November 4, at Sandy Ridge Community Center from 9 to 1:30 pm. Call Lena Priddy at 871-2528 to schedule an appointment in advance. Come and bring a friend and help to meet the goal of 30 units.

Delta UMC Men’s Group will have a stew on Saturday, November 4. Stew will be ready by 11 am for $6/qt. This stew goes fast; so call Shelvie Dodson at 871-2173 to place your order.

Oak Ridge Baptist will have their annual community stew on Saturday, November 4. All are invited. Stew will be ready at 12 noon and is free for the community.

Hilltop Baptist Church (Beasley School Rd.) invites everyone to their revival beginning Monday, November 6 through Friday, November 10. Rev. Don Ball will be speaking nightly at 7 pm.

Sandy Ridge Music Association welcomes Marshall Brothers & High Road as well as Paula Dellenback & Fox River to the Sandy Ridge Community Center on Saturday, November 11, beginning at 6 pm. Both bands are awesome! And, as always, we will have hot dogs, bbq, chips, drinks and dessert as well as 50/50 raffle. A lot of these band members travel many miles to come and share their gift of music with our little community. Come and join us; you’ll be glad you did.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Come, little leaves,” said the Wind one day, “Come to the meadows with me and play. Put on your dresses of red and gold; For Summer is past, and the days grow cold.” ― George Cooper

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE

Pizza Baked Chicken – I fixed this last week for a family gathering. Even the grandkids liked it; hope you enjoy it too.

1 jar (14 oz.) pizza sauce

4 large boneless-skinless chicken breasts

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. oregano and 1 tsp. garlic powder

Mozzarella cheese, sliced

2 oz. sliced pepperoni

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Heat the olive oil over medium-high heat in a non-stick frying pan. Add the chicken pieces that have been seasoned with oregano and garlic powder. I also sprinkled on salt and pepper. Cook 1 – 2 minutes on each side, just long enough to brown the chicken but not long enough to cook it through. Lay the chicken pieces in a single layer in a casserole dish that has been sprayed with Pam. Top each piece of chicken with a spoonful of pizza sauce, a slice of mozzarella and pepperoni slices, covering the top of each piece of chicken as much as you can. Bake, uncovered, about 25-30 minutes, or until cheese is melted and starting to brown and the pepperoni is slightly crisped.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.

http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_sandy-ridge-news-picture.jpg