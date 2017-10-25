Francisco News

Can you believe that October is almost gone? Is it me or is the time just flying by? It seems that when a month just gets going good, it’s time for it to end. One of the side effects of getting older, I suppose.

Crossroad Community Church will have a Golf Tournament at Hemlock Golf Course in Walnut Cove Saturday, October 28, starting at 9:00 am. Team entry fees are $230 for a team or $60 per individual player. First place will receive $300 and second place wins $200. There will be lunch afterward. All proceeds go toward the purchase of a church building. For more information, please call Tracey Collins at 336-934-2803 or Kim Greenwood at 336-403-3286.

There will be a Mary Kay Holiday Open House Sunday, October 29, at the Collinstown Community Building. This is a great way for consultant Cindy Gray to show you the best looks for the holidays coming up. The open house will be from 1:00pm-6:00 pm and everyone is invited.

Collinstown Presbyterian Church will have their Trunk or Treat Tuesday, October 31, beginning at 6:00 pm. All area kids are invited to come and get their treats as well as a hot dog.

The Francisco Volunteer Fire Department will be handing out treats to all ghosts and goblins Tuesday, October 31.

Sharon Mcgeeney, fitness instructor and personal trainer, is offering a “Fitness Tweaking Special.” With the holidays fast approaching, we don’t always take good care of ourselves. Sharon’s special deal is simple. You can come to her house or she can come to yours. This is a one time, one hour deal. She does a complete fitness work up. This includes weight, body fat percentage, muscle and body mass check. She will also discuss healthy food options, suggestions on how to get moving and ways to de-stress. She will be doing this during the holidays, so book your appointment now. For more information call her at 336-325-0497 or email at www.dreamerofdreams35@yahoo.com.

Plans are being made for the Francisco Ladies Auxiliary Annual Christmas Bazaar to be held Saturday, December, 2, at the Francisco Community Building. Vendors will be needed to sell crafts and products. If you are interested in setting up a vendor table, please call Sue Payne at 33-351-4272.

The family of Alma Dunkley would like to thank the Our Communities Group for their tribute to Alma at this year’s Farmfest. The “fiberhouse” exhibits were dedicated to the memory of Miss Alma. Her quilting demonstration and stories from way back was surely missed by all who came by. She certainly was a treasure to her family and our community.