Nancy Reynolds News

Hallie Hall is now a patient at Village Care Rehab in King. She is improving and we are thankful for that. Before she had the stroke, she was getting 1 – 2 pound tomatoes off her vine at the corner of her house. One slice would cover a piece of bread! Everyone knows Hallie loves her tomatoes. Nancy is taking some to her sliced up at Village Care.

I was delighted to meet Amanda Dodson Saturday afternoon at the Rock House Ruritan Club. She is a sweet and beautiful lady.

The Rock House Ruritan Club presented Jenny Bullins, a Stokes County Social Services representative with 125 duffle bags for the children to put their clothes in when needed.

Happy Birthday to Debbie Robertson and Jimmy Inman this week on Sunday, October 29th.

The Rock House Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Vendor Day sale on November 18th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food will be available. If you would like to rent a table, please call Mary Romine at 336-351-6551 or Nancy Speaks at 336-351-4110.

The Double Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. will have their chicken stew on November 4th starting at 5:30 p.m. The Nunn Brothers will be the entertainment for the night.

Brown Mountain Baptist Church will have a chicken stew and bazaar on November 4th from 12 noon to 6 PM. The stew is $7.00 a quart. Christmas and fall items, handmade jewelry, wreaths, face painting will be there also.

The Rock House Ruritan Club are having their turkey shoots every Saturday night until further notice. Food will be available at 5 p.m. with the shooting starting at 6 p.m. Come out and enjoy the fellowship and fun.

Prayer list includes Dexter Sams, Rodney Durham, Barbara Cromer, James Poteat, Jan Cox, Nancy Palmer, Ricky Tise, Gene Moser, Lois Tilley, Loyd Sams, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Robbie Morefield, Basil Gordon, Hickman Simmons, Vicki Gordon, Hallie Hall, Tammy Lawson, Gary Joe Simmons, Michael Palmer, Shirley Martin, Krista Simmons, Billy Gibson, Linda Lane, Donna Bowman Edwards, Hugh Covington, Linda Holland, Teresa Sisk, Scotty Marshall, Kim Hall, Dan Puckett, Allen Puckett, Calvin Love, Elizabeth Essick, and Deborah Inman. Several of these mentioned have cancer and need your prayers.

