Francisco News

It’s an eye opener this morning in Francisco. It’s 41 degrees outside and not much warmer than that in the house. I refuse to turn the heat on just yet. I just grab a throw or an afghan and bundle up. Also, another cup of coffee doesn’t hurt either.

Fall is a wonderful time for all the events in the area. There will be a Haunted Hayride and Chicken Stew at the farm of Mike and Amy Martin on Asbury Road Saturday, October 21. Mike, Amy and friends go all out to make this a fun evening for kids and adults too. The fearful, fun evening starts at 5:30 pm and everyone is invited to attend.

Fun Frolic Bingo will be held at the Francisco Community Building Saturday, October 21. Hot dogs will be ready at 6:00 pm and the games start at 7:00 pm. The cost is $20 for 20 games. That’s 3 games per card and 4 door prize tickets. One coverall card is $3 or purchase 2 cards for $5. All prizes are fall related. All proceeds go toward the Francisco Ladies Auxiliary projects. Grab a friend and go have an evening of fun at the Francisco Community Building!

The Annual Goin/Goins Family Reunion will be held Sunday, October 22, at the Francisco Community Building. Doors open at 11:00 am. Please bring your favorite covered dish and enjoy the fellowship with family. My neighbor, Anna Dunkley, told me a funny story about this reunion. She said a relative had told a lady to bring a “covered dish” to the reunion. So, the lady did. She brought a covered dish with nothing in it!! The moral of the story is don’t go to a family reunion with an empty covered dish!

There will be a class at the Francisco Community Building Monday evening, October 23, from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. The class, taught by Glenda Biggs, is “how to crochet a hanging kitchen towel.” These are so handy and make wonderful Christmas gifts. Please bring a size J and E crochet hook, a kitchen towel, yarn or crochet thread, and a ¾” button. The cost is $5. For more information, please call Kathy Blue at 336-351-3254 or Texie Jessup at 336-351-4142.

Prayers for the Joe Hill family. Joe, from the Dry Pond, VA community, passed away last week after months of declining health. Most everyone around here knew of Joe’s carpenter work. He was a member of Collinstown Presbyterian Church.